Kristin Cavallari’s Ex Jeff Dye Shades Her For Exploiting His DUI Story ‘For Clicks’

Refusing to hold back his thoughts, Kristin Cavallari’s ex, Jeff Dyes, throws shade at the reality TV star, accusing her of exploiting his DUI story for clicks.

During his recent appearance on Marco DelVecchio’s Smoochie Town podcast, Dye blasted Cavallari for giving “zero f—s” about sharing his personal story with the world.

“F— her,” he declared about Kristin Cavallari. “It’s not her story to tell. I had experiences with you that I didn’t go tell everyone. Those were also my experiences when you were f—ing off with all these other people.”

Dye stated that Cavllari’s actions impacted him greatly. “I don’t think people realize how horrific that made me feel,” he explained. He also said he hoped to get back together with her at the time because he was “still in love” with her. But now he would never consider it.

Dye seemingly confirmed Cavallari’s story and added the day he was arrested was the worst day of his life. “The whole thing was just a mess.”

Kristin Cavallari and Jeff Dye were first linked in Oct. 2020 but called it quits halfway through 2022.

Kristin Cavallari Spoke About Dye’s Arrest in an October Podcast

The comedian’s comments come just a few months after Cavallari recalled once meeting up with an ex who was arrested for a hit-and-run in the middle of their meetup. “I had agreed to meet someone for coffee. I texted him when I’m two minutes away. No response.”

By the time she arrived at the coffee shop, Kristin Cavallari called her date. She said he answered “all disheveled” and claimed his alarm didn’t go off. He said he would be there in 20 minutes. “I’m like, ‘F— you, I hate you,’” she continued. “But I waited like a f—ing idiot. So 20 minutes goes by and he walks in.”

Cavallari recalled him telling her that he had been drinking all night until 5:30 a.m. She asked him if he was still drunk because he reeked of alcohol. “And he was like, ‘Yeah, kind of.’ I’m like, ‘Ugh, whatever okay fine.’” she explained, noting the guy was hot and very sweet.

However, things took a turn when police showed up during the coffee date. “The cop] comes up to us and he goes, ‘Did you guys drive here?’ And I go, ‘Yeah,’ and he goes, ‘Did you guys drive together?’” Kristin Cavallari shared. She then pointed out that the guy she was with remained silent, so she told the officer they didn’t drive together. The office then patted her date down and took out handcuffs. Three additional cops showed up after that.

“One of the police officers goes, ‘There was a report of a hit-and-run down the street and he matches the description of the guy,’” Cavallari said. “I’m like, ‘Oh my god!’”

Kristin Cavallari added that she left immediately after and he was arrested. She also referred to the guy as bats—. Although she didn’t specifically name Dye, but a source later confirmed that she was referring to him.