Kristin Cavallari Cut ‘Narcissist’ Dad Out of Her Life After He ‘Crossed a Line’ With Her Kids

Good and done with some personal toxicity, Kristin Cavallari revealed she has cut her “narcissistic” dad, Dennis Cavarlli, out of her life following a situation involving her three children.

During a recent episode of her Let’s Be Honest podcast, Cavallari spoke to Dr. Sherrie Campbell about what happened. “I’ve had two major narcissistic relationships in my life, the romantic one I was in and then my dad,” the Laguna Beach star explained, referring to her ex-husband, Jay Cutler. “I just finally stopped talking in both of those relationships.”

Kristin Cavallari also said she didn’t think it was necessary to keep either relationship going. “There was no point. You go around and around and they never see your side because there’s no empathy.”

The reality TV star further explained that she cut her father out of her life around two years ago. She said it was the best thing she’s ever done. “It changes when you have kids,” she explained about the relationship, noting she can take the abuse she has experienced her entire life. “But when you start messing with my kids, I’m not doing it.”

Although she didn’t reveal many details about what happened, Kristin Cavallari admitted it was enough to finally say enough’s enough. “I was like, ‘You know what, I’m done.’ And he blamed me for it,” she continued. “Threw everything back in my face. And I was like, ‘What am I doing? Life’s too short.’”

Kristin Cavallari Spoke About Avoiding Narcissistic Relationships Following Her Split With Jay Cutler

During a 2021 interview with Entertainment Tonight, Kristin Cavallari stated she was avoiding narcissistic relationships following her 2020 split with Jay Cutler. The former couple were married for seven years before calling it quits. They share three kids, sons Camden, 11, Jaxon, 9, and daughter Saylor, 8.

“I need someone who’s just really stable,” Cavallari stated at the time. “Which is really funny because I never thought I’d be in a place where I have to say that I need someone stable. But these are the times we are living in. It’s the truth, yes, like that’s actually really hard to find someone who’s not a crazy narcissist.”

Kristin Cavallari also pointed out that she needs someone who can be her rock. This is because she is everyone else’s rock. “I need someone to lean on,” she continued. The Laguna Beach star pointed out she likes manly men and someone who is not broken. “I need someone who’s really self-assured and confident so that they’re not threatened by me. I have a strong personality.”

However, Cavallari added that she doesn’t need a man, but when the time comes she needs someone who’s just really strong.