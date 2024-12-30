Kristin Cavallari Shares NSFW Confession About Former ‘F**k Buddy’ Morgan Wallen

Never one to hold back from sharing her life experiences, Kristin Cavallari opened up about her former fling with country superstar Morgan Wallen.

During a recent appearance on Bunnie XO’s Dumb Blonde podcast, the Laguna Beach alum gave not-suitble-for-work (NSFW) details about her former “f**k buddy.”

Although initially calling Wallen a “good guy” with a “big heart,” Cavallari confirmed that the country star is a “player from the Himalayas.”

“One thousand percent he’s been with every woman on the planet,” Cavallari declared.

The former reality TV star then said that, during the time she was with Wallen, she just wanted a “f**k buddy” from Nashville. The “Last Night” hitmaker was down for that.

“He’s a great f**k buddy,” Cavallari said. “He was good in bed.”

Cavallari went on to say that Wallen was a “true gentleman” on their first date. He even had a chance to meet her children. She shares Camden, 12, Jaxon, 10, and Saylor, 9, with her ex-husband, Jay Cutler.

She further recalled her first date with Wallen, noting that the country star had reserved a private room in a restaurant. They also ended up kissing in the rain. She called the moment the “sweetest thing.”

Even though she hasn’t spoken to Wallen in a year, Cavallari said she had nothing but good things to say about him.

When asked by Bunnie about her previous comment that Wallen had “hurt” her feelings, Cavallari clarified what she meant.

“He didn’t hurt my feelings… I’ll be honest with you,” Cavallari explained. “He was the first guy in my f**king life that wasn’t just completely enamored with me… It really threw me. I love having the upper hand, and I feel like with him, I didn’t have the upper hand.”

Cavallari confirmed that she and Wallen had a romantic history in November when she and her best friend, Justin Anderson, played the “Suspect Challenge” on TikTok.

“Suspect let Morgan Wallen hurt her feelings, and she kept going back,” Anderson said while Cavallari was pretending to run.

The Hills alum previously refused to answer any questions about her involvement with Wallen. During her 2023 appearance on Watch What Happens With Andy Cohen, the host asked if she had gone on a date with someone that her kids liked. He said he thought it was “obviously” Wallen.

“I’m not answering that question,” Cavallari declared with a nervous laugh. She then added that she wasn’t “currently” dating him.