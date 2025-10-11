kristin-cavallari-posts-stunning-workout-video

Reality TV personality Kristin Cavallari just showed off her incredible physique in a new workout video.

On Friday, Cavallari hit the gym and hit it hard, sharing a video to her Instagram Story. Rocking her ALO yoga gear and showing just enough to turn up the heat, she proved that workouts were paying off.

Image via Instagram/ Kristin Cavallari

Cavallari turned heads in a sleek black top that flaunted her toned abs and just the right hint of cleavage. Paired with figure-hugging black yoga pants, she effortlessly showed off her killer silhouette. The 38-year-old’s blonde locks peeked out from under a black ball cap, adding a touch of casual cool to her knockout look.

Image via Instagram / Kristin Cavallari

In the footage, Cavallari sculpts her lower body with trainer Stef Armstead. It seems almost certain that the single mom of three is shaping up before returning to the place that gave her fame.

Kristin Cavallari is Returning to ‘Laguna Beach’ Next Year

It’s true—the cast of Laguna Beach is reuniting to reflect 20 years later.

The original cast of the iconic MTV series is coming together for a reunion in 2026. Kristin Cavallari will be joined by Lauren Conrad and Stephen Colletti, reuniting on TV for the first time since 2006 for the upcoming Roku special. Joining them are Lo Bosworth, Talan Torriero, Trey Phillips, Christina Schuler, Dieter Schmitz, Jessica Smith, and Alex Hooser.

Conrad captioned a carousel post, which included a throwback picture of her and the cast at their high school prom, saying: “Let’s go back to the beginning…” She also announced, “Reuniting the cast of Laguna Beach, coming to the Roku Channel in 2026.”

“Guessssss what!!!! The OG cast of Laguna Beach is back for a reunion special! It’ll be on Roku in 2026. Going back to the beginning!” Cavallari added in her own Instagram post.