Kristin Cavallari Claims She Doesn’t ‘Give a F—k’ About 13-Year Age Gap With New Boyfriend

Ready to address the criticism surrounding the age gap between her and her new boyfriend Mark Estes, Kristin Cavallari declares she really doesn’t care what anyone else thinks when it comes to the relationship.

During the latest episode of her Let’s Be Honest podcast, the Laguna Beach alum declared she is “all in” with Estes. “The age thing was a hang-up for me at first,” she admitted. “Now, I don’t give a f—. And I’m all in with this guy.”

Kristin Cavallari then stated she actually doesn’t care what anyone else thinks about her relationship. “I do think my entire career has prepped me for this moment because when this news came out,” she continued. “It’s the first time in my entire life I 100 percent haven’t given a s— what anybody thinks.”

Cavallari first went public with Estes last month while they were on vacation in Mexico. Estes is part of the TikTok group, Montana Boyz. Addressing Estes by his group’s name, Kristin said, “I know that I’m happy. I know how Montana really is. I know what this is.”

“My mom is noticing a difference in me. And that’s what matters. Now to like, really just be standing in this truth, and like knowing how happy I am, nothing that anyone could say right now is going to rock it for me.”

Kristin Cavallari previously addressed the age gap between her and Estes in a TikTok video. She was seen lip-synching, “So what are you going to do about it? Are you going to arrest me? Are you going to give me a ticket?” She then captioned the video with, “When they’re all up in arms that im dating a 24 year old. Andddd?”

Kristin Cavallari Says Mark Estes Has Met Her Three Kids

Along with discussing the age gap, Kristin Cavallari revealed Mark Estes met her three kids just before their first date on Feb. 13.

“[He] came and picked me up and he met my kids,” she recalled. “He actually met my mom too because my mom was babysitting my kids, so it just really threw him in the mix.”

Kristin Cavallari noted that Estes was the first real guy her children, Camden, Jaxon, and Saylor, had met. When [Estes] came to pick me up, the boys were like, ‘Can I show you my room?’ [Estes] is upstairs with my kids seeing their room. The boys were so excited about him.”

Despite her no longer being with their father, Jay Cutler, Cavallari said her kids are really excited for her. “My kids really want to see me happy and I’ve been very good at separating my dating life from [them].”