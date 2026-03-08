kristi-noem-speaks-out-after-being-ousted-from-dhs-secretary-position

Following President Trump’s announcement that she has been ousted from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) secretary position, Kristi Noem speaks out about her future in the Trump administration.

Videos by Suggest

While attending the “Shield of Americas” summit over the weekend, Noem thanked Trump for appointing her as the special envoy to the Shield of Americas. This is a newly created position within the Trump administration.

“I do want to thank the president for creating this,” she said about the position, per Fox News. “And for giving me the honor and the opportunity to serve as a special envoy to this region, to the Western Hemisphere.”

Noem then stated, “This Shield of Americas will be a powerful example to the rest of the world about what’s possible.”

Trump announced plans to move Noem into the newly created position. He appointed Oklahoma Senator Markwayne Mullin as the new DHS secretary.

“The current Secretary, Kristi Noem, who has served us well, and has had numerous and spectacular results (especially on the Border!),” he wrote on Truth Social. “[She] will be moving to be Special Envoy for The Shield of the Americas, our new Security Initiative in the Western Hemisphere we are announcing on Saturday in Doral, Florida.”

Noem’s departure from her DHS position comes just after several incidents within the department. Among the incidents was Noem claiming that Trump signed off on a milion million dollar ad campaign.

Mullin will replace Noem on March 31.

Noem Shares More Details About Her New Role

Meanwhile, Noem discussed what her key goals are as the envoy for the Shield of the Americas.

“The way that we cooperate on our shared ideals of freedom and of democracy and safety and security will be a shining light to all of those who wish to be more like all of us,” she explained.

Noem then defended her record as DHS secretary.

“In the last year, as secretary of Homeland Security, we have focused on securing our border,” she claimed. “We have transformed our country from one that was being invaded by enemies, millions of them that were coming in unvetted, that we didn’t know who was there and who wished to harm us.”

Noem further stated, “We’ve secured that border. We’ve focused on removing public safety threats, and over 3 million people have been deported or removed from our country in the last year.”

She pointed out that secure borders have “changed everything” for the US. “Now that America is secure, and our borders are secure, we want to focus on our neighbors,” she added. “And to help our neighbors with their borders and challenges that they have so that they may have the security that we enjoy.”