Kristi Noem Out as Homeland Security Secretary, Trump Confirms

President Trump took to social media to announce he is replacing beleaguered Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem.

The former The Apprentice star also said that Republican Sen. Markwayne Mullin will replace Noem in the position.

The 79-year-old made the announcement on his Truth Social platform on March 5. He wrote that he was “pleased to announce that the Highly Respected United States Senator from the Great State of Oklahoma, Markwayne Mullin, will become the United States Secretary of Homeland Security (DHS), effective March 31, 2026.”

“The current Secretary, Kristi Noem, who has served us well, and has had numerous and spectacular results (especially on the Border!), will be moving to be Special Envoy for The Shield of the Americas, our new Security Initiative in the Western Hemisphere we are announcing on Saturday in Doral, Florida,” he continued.

President Donald Trump and Kristi Noem back in November 2025. (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

“I thank Kristi for her service at ‘Homeland,'” Trump added.

Rumors Have Swirled Over Trump Considering Firing Noem This Week

Despite Trump’s surprisingly diplomatic words for Noem, the news of her replacement came after several sources told ABC News that Trump had been polling Republicans and top allies on whether he should fire her.

Sources with direct knowledge of the conversations told the outlet that the president had privately expressed deep frustration over Noem’s testimony during Tuesday’s Senate Judiciary Committee hearing.

Frustrations over Noem’s execution of the president’s hard-line immigration agenda paved the way for her downfall. Her leadership following the shooting deaths of two U.S. citizens in Minneapolis and her handling of disaster response drew blistering criticism from both Democrats and some Republicans during congressional hearings this week.

Noem also faced bipartisan criticism over the slow pace of emergency funding approved by the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the administration’s overall disaster response.

Meanwhile, Noem is the first cabinet secretary to depart during Trump’s second term.