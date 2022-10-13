Kristen Stewart Took The Popular Wolf Cut One Step Further By Debuting A Pixie Version

It’s safe to say that Kristen Stewart stays ahead of the curve when it comes to the latest hair trends. The Spencer actress has sported nearly every hairdo you can imagine. For her latest look, Stewart married two classic bold hairstyles, resulting in a daring new look.

Mullets Are Back, And They’re Here To Stay

There’s no doubt that the mullet has made a full return to the fashion world. Gen Z has claimed the classic ‘do, turning it into the TikTok-famous “wolf” cut. The updated style is characterized by choppy, unblended shorter layers framing the face with longer locks in the back. The look has skyrocketed in popularity, with celebrities like Billie Eilish and Miley Cyrus rocking their own bold, choppy cuts.

The wolf cut is an easy way to bring more body to your hair. With its many layers, volume is what people are looking for when they go for this particular chop. However, in her new campaign with Chanel, Kristen Stewart debuted a brand new variation of this modern mullet that may not be as big, but it’s just as bold.

Kristen Stewart Puts A Spin On The Classic Pixie

Stewart’s look is far more sleek and minimalist than the typical wolf cut, and it noticeably favors a pixie cut more than the wolf’s shaggy lob. The look features short, choppy bangs with some unblended face-framing pieces. In classic mullet fashion, Stewart kept the back of her ‘do longer, but volume clearly wasn’t what Stewart was going for. Despite all of the stigma surrounding anything mullet-like, Stewart’s style is surprisingly elegant. It’s a look that pairs just as well with an evening gown as it does with spiked combat boots.

Vogue has likened the cut to a grunge version of Princess Diana’s famous hairstyle, surely a nod to Stewart’s recent turn as the late Princess of Wales in Spencer. No matter the inspiration for Stewart’s new look, it certainly screams ’90s. Think Demi Moore in Ghost or Dolores O’Riordan of The Cranberries, but with Princess Diana’s signature mullet-inspired shagginess.

It’s bold, it’s new, and it’s sure to inspire some copycats. However, unlike the wolf cut, Stewart’s variation may not be quite as inviting. Sure, it’s the ultimate cool-girl cut, but it will likely take Stewart’s level of easy confidence to rock. That’s not to say you can’t fake it until you make it, though. Maybe this bold new hairstyle is exactly the push you need to get out of your comfort zone. A new hairstyle is a powerful thing, after all.

