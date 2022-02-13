Kristen Stewart Unrecognizable In First Red Carpet Appearance

As a former child actress whose career has continued to grow as she aged, it only makes sense that Kristen Stewart’s looks would grow with her. Even still, there’s a marked difference between the Spencer actress’ very first red carpet appearance and what she looks like now that have very little to do with aging.

Kristen Stewart has one of the most recognizable faces in Hollywood thanks to her starring role in the Twilight saga, which launched her acting career to meteoric heights. It was far from her first blockbuster movie, however. Stewart began her career in show business as a child actor, with her big break coming in the form of the 2004 teen drama Speak, based on the book with the same name.

Two years before that, she starred alongside Jodie Foster in the home invasion thriller Panic Room. By the time she joined the Twilight franchise, Stewart was already a seasoned actress with a laundry list of acting credits to her name.

CANNES, FRANCE – MAY 12: (EDITORS NOTE: This image has been retouched at the request of the client.) Kristen Stewart attends the Vanity Fair And Chanel Dinner during The 69th Cannes Film Festival at Restaurant Tetou on May 12, 2016 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Ian Gavan/Getty Images for Chanel)

Over the years, Stewart has experimented with style, from her dressed-down days promoting Twilight to her edgy looks at international fashion shows. Since coming out as bisexual, Stewart has embraced a number of gender-fluid fashions, mixing masculine styles with feminine elements to create a look all her own. Recently, she became engaged to her longtime girlfriend Dylan Meyers.

Before that evolution in Stewart’s style, however, she already dressed a little like a tomboy, showing signs that her sense of fashion still had room to grow. She’d create a small layer of edginess by wearing something like a black, leather jacket over a sweet, gray tweed dress. Though she’s gone blonde now, back in 2008 Stewart was still rocking her natural, lovely brunette locks.

ROME – OCTOBER 30: Actress Kristen Stewart attends the ‘Twilight’ Photocall during the 3rd Rome International Film Festival held at the Auditorium Parco della Musica on October 30, 2008 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Franco Origlia/Getty Images)

Perhaps because the above photo is from an era where Stewart was a practically inescapable pop culture fixture, it’s not difficult to recognize her. Photos from Stewart’s first red carpet appearance in 2003, however, show a different side of the actress.

HOLLYWOOD – SEPTEMBER 17: Actress Kristen Stewart attend the premiere of Touchstone Pictures’ film ” Cold Creek Manor” at the El Capitan Theatre September 17, 2003 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

In her very first appearance on the red carpet, at 13-years-old, Kristen Stewart is barely recognizable. In fact, if the color were to be dulled slightly, you could show us this photo and we’d guess that we were looking at a young Jodie Foster. Stewart looks cool and casual in a white button-down shirt and flared blue jeans. If it weren’t for the fact that she was on the red carpet, you might assume she was just a teen in a mall somewhere, back when that was still a thing.

There are some similarities between this first red carpet walk and her more recent ones that those with a savvy eye can spot. Check out the way she’s holding her hands in the photo and compare it to the way she holds her hands in more recent photos. It might be a self-soothing technique to hide anxiety or nerves while walking in front of so many eyes and cameras, but the way Stewart tucks her thumb over her fingers is a habit she’s clearly taken with her into adulthood.

