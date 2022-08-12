Kristen Bell ‘Highly Recommends’ An ‘Inside Of Your Mouth’ Buccal Massage

It seems like celebrities are always finding new and strange ways to take care of their health and wellness. Kristen Bell took to Instagram to share her new relaxation technique: a buccal massage.

Bell ‘Never Felt More Relaxed In [Her] Life’ After Mouth Massage

Bell posted a video to Instagram to share her experience getting a buccal massage, which massages the inside of the mouth. “Okay, I just got back to earth. I left for a while because I tried a face massage where half of it is done from the inside of your mouth,” Bell told her Instagram followers.

The actress then demonstrated what the massage was like, putting her thumb into her mouth and pulling lightly at her cheek. “At one point, Paulina had both her hands in my mouth and I’m going to be honest, I’ve never felt more relaxed in my life. So, if you’re considering it, [I] highly recommend.”

Fans Are Ready To Try Out Buccal Massage

Bell’s caption for the video read, “I don’t want to go home now as I know the kids will ruin my vibe. But it must be done. Euphoria can only last so long- but I’ll be back!” She also tagged the Kosha Spa, where she got the buccal massage.

“lololol what. if kristen bell says it’s amazing. I believe her,” one fan commented. Another wrote, “Yes! Oral-facial massage for the win! So much fascia needing release and love up in there.”

The Benefits Of Buccal Massage

The actress’ glowing recommendation of the massage technique has many ready to try it out, but what do we really know about buccal massage? Like Bell demonstrated in her video, the massage style involves putting a gloved finger inside the mouth, then massaging the inside of the cheek, lip, and nasal muscles.

Anna Babayan, a certified buccal therapist and owner of Anna Babayan Skincare, told Shape, “The buccal facial better targets the underlying muscles of the area. It concentrates on pressure points that help to restore muscular facial tone [firmness] and relieve any existing tension in the area.”

Buccal massage can also improve circulation, smooth facial lines, increase collagen production, and release jaw tension. After receiving the treatment, you might notice more relaxed facial expressions and glowing skin. However, according to dentist Angelique Freking, you may also develop a headache due to an increase in blood flow to your face and head. It looks like buccal massage is the latest relaxation technique in Hollywood, and Bell is already one of its biggest fans!

