Latest Update On Kris Jenner’s Sexual Harassment Lawsuit Indicates She’s Ready To Settle

Kris Jenner is working out a deal with former bodyguard Marc McWilliams to settle his sexual assault lawsuit against her. McWilliams, 20 years Jenner’s junior, accused the famed momager of sexual harassment and groping him in 2017.

Jenner’s Former Bodyguard Claims He Was Fired For Rejecting Her Advances

Jenner and McWilliams have come to an agreement regarding the lawsuit, taking the case to private arbitration. This means any compromise they come to will be figured out behind closed doors and not in front of a judge and jury.

Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Armen Tamzarian gave both parties until January 6, 2023 to find an arbitrator who will listen to both sides, then come up with a settlement. Arbitrators in cases like these are typically private judges.

McWilliams first sued Jenner in 2020 for $3 million, claiming that she grabbed his butt, exposed herself to him, and then fired him when he rejected her advances. Last February, he added another claim to his legal action, alleging that Jenner sexually assaulted him while they were driving.

Jenner’s Alleged Assault

In his amended complaint, McWilliams described the assault. On October 22, 2017, McWilliams claims Jenner wanted to go out in her Bentley and ordered him to sit in the passenger seat. In legal documents, McWilliams’ attorney Sean Novak said, “She began making comments to plaintiff (McWilliams) of a flirtatious and overtly sexual nature. Without warning, Jenner placed her right hand on the inside upper left thigh and groin area of McWilliams in a manner that was overtly sexually offensive.”

“She then caused her right hand to move up the upper, inner left thigh and groin, while caressing McWilliams,” Novak continued. “McWilliams was shocked and offended by the uninvited and overtly sexual contact by Jenner and attempted to shift away from her groping. As he moved his body away from the offensive sexual contact, Jenner’s right hand come into contact with McWilliams’ inner groin and genital area.”

McWilliams was “emotionally distressed” by Jenner’s actions, claiming that he suffered “physical and mental pain … illness … loss of sleep, depression” and other health issues as a result of the incident.

McWilliams’ Other Complaints Against Jenner

According to the documents, McWilliams asked Jenner multiple times to stop her pattern of inappropriate behavior, but he was always ignored. In addition to sexual misconduct, McWilliams also claims he was racially discriminated against, alleging “pervasive and cruel mockery, harassment, belittling, and otherwise humiliating mistreatment by defendants due to (his) race.”

Jenner’s attorney, Marty Singer, denies the former bodyguard’s claims, telling DailyMail.com, “Kris Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian [who was also named in the suit] vehemently deny the completely false claims made by former security guard Marc. His absurd allegations are clearly fabricated and are contrary to easily confirmed facts. Kris never acted inappropriately toward him.”

