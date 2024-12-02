kris-jenner-rocks-shocking-new-hairdo-in-thanksgiving-pic

Looks like Kris Jenner is ready for a new look!

On Saturday, Jenner shared several photos to Instagram from her Thanksgiving holiday. Along with pictures of her daughter, Khloe Kardashian, and grandchildren, True and Tatum, Kris showed off a sleek new hairstyle. The mother of six sported a short bob and bangs while wearing a leopard print outfit.

(Photo via Kris Jenner’s Instagram)

Not only did Kris wear a bold print, but she supported her daughter, Kim Kardashian, while doing it. The outfit came from Kim’s latest SKIMS drop, which she collaborated with Dolce & Gabbana on. The look consisted of a body suit with matching pants and a long, silk robe.

Other photos in the post showed off a wide variety of desserts and a TV screen playing the classic holiday film Home Alone.

Kris captioned the wholesome post, “Thankful 🙏🏼❤️ I hope everyone had a beautiful Thanksgiving!”

Fans commented on the post complimenting Kris’ new hairdo. One user wrote, “Kris! I love your new hairstyle! It is very flattering and beautifully chic!”

Another joked making a reference to the film The Substance, commenting, “I know you took the substance! Cause HOW!?!”

Khloe even gave her mom a shoutout in the comment section saying, “I love you mommy.”