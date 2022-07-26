Dubious ‘Source’ Claims Kris Jenner Is Worried Kylie Jenner Is Spending Her Money Too Quickly

Is Kris Jenner worried about Kylie Jenner’s spending? The “momager” supposedly thinks her billionaire daughter is spending her cash far too recklessly. Here’s what we know.

Kris Jenner Is Worried

Per Page Six, Kris is worried about Kylie’s exorbitant spending. She was recently bragging about purchasing a private jet on Instagram. The jet is valued at $72 million, and the post earned her loads of terrible press.

Kylie was slammed for using a private jet to fly very short distances because of the terrible environmental impact. A source says, “Kris is urging her to be more responsible with her money, make wise investments. But Kylie is 24, she has her own brand, and she does what she wants.” Another source denies the entire story, highlighting how Kylie’s always been fairly responsible with her money.

The outlet then highlights the many hefty purchases Kylie has made. She owns at least five homes in California, each of which costs millions. The maintenance on her Global Express Jet totals around $5 million per year. The jet is what caused Kris to perk up and parent.

It’s Not A New Jet

The smoking gun in this story is obviously the jet itself. The internet’s fury means stories like this are guaranteed to make money. However, as this story itself tries to bury deep in the article, Kylie purchased it years ago. She bought the plane just before the pandemic started.

The timeline matters because it’s the jet that has supposedly forced Kris to fear for her daughter’s spending habits, yet we’re only hearing about it because of Kylie’s Instagram post. What’s more likely: Kris warning her billionaire daughter against wasteful spending years ago, or Page Six manufacturing a new angle on the jet story?

The truth is we don’t know for sure either way. All parents worry about their kids to some extent, so it wouldn’t be surprising if Kris thought purchasing a jet was a tad extreme. That being said, Kim Kardashian just bought a bigger jet for $95 million and that goes unmentioned. Private jets are part of the Kardashians’ luxurious lifestyle.

Kylie Jenner Has Loads Of Money

Furthermore, Kylie’s good for it. There’s a lot of debate over Kylie’s net worth, but Forbes has called it both $600 million and $1 billion at various times. She could purchase a dozen more mansions and another few jets before she’d ever had to actually worry about money. Even if she got in a jam, her sisters’ ample fortune could certainly help her out.

The fact that two sources in this story tell two disparate stories is proof that this tale of Kris’s fear should only be taken with a grain of salt.

