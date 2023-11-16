Kourtney Kardashian Wishes ‘My Daddy To Our Baby Boy’ Travis Barker A Happy Birthday In Racy NSFW Post

Reuters reported the couple welcomed their first child together on November 4th.

Kourtney Kardashian, 44, and Travis Barker, 47, celebrated the birth of their first child just a few weeks ago. However, a recent social media post has left fans disgusted with the reality star, questioning her morality as a mother.

The two have been married since May 2022 and by June they announced they were having a child together.

Now the pair have yet to release an official statement or any photos of their baby boy. Instead, the Lemme founder confirmed the birth of her son in a tribute to the Blink-182 drummer for his birthday.

“To my husband, my soulmate, my best friend, my lover, my daddy to our baby boy, my everything… I wish you the happiest birthday,” Kardashian wrote.

“You make all of my dreams come true and I feel so blessed to have you by my side. I love you beyond words, forever.”

Then in a series of hot-and-heavy photos, the formerly pregnant reality star is shown wearing a white vest with blue jeans. Barker is seen shirtless with his hands resting on Kardashian’s extended stomach. Another photo shows the musician caressing his wife’s breasts while another shows both parents hugging and topless with Barkers hands traveling a little on the low side.

Kardashian’s 224 million followers flooded the comments section with outrage and downright disgust.

“This just looks so trashy 😂 your kids are going to see these one day you know that right?” replied one user.

“I love you but these pictures are gross,” said another follower.

“All the money you’ve got and you can’t get tasteful maternity photos?” asked another user.

“Weird to sexualize maternity pictures but ok,” said another.

This isn’t the only time Barker has found himself in hot water with fans on social media. In another recent story, Alabama, the drummer’s 17-year-old daughter posted a TikTok of herself dancing in a dress that fans expressed was “way too grown up” for her.

Alabama is among Barker’s shared children with ex-wife Shanna Moakler, alongside his stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, who is 24, and his son Landon, who is 20.

Kardashian shares Reign Aston, 8, Mason Dash, 13, and her daughter Penelope Scotland, 11, with her ex, Scott Disick.

Together, the couple now have 7 children between them.

It’s also worth noting how other followers gushed after seeing the photos.

“Wow. To find a love like this is so delicate and precious. It seems like an eternity away,” one follower said.

“You’ve both come so far and you should be so proud,” said another.

Do you think these maternity photos are poor in taste?