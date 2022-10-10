Kourtney Kardashian Gets Real About Weight Gain After IVF Treatments: ‘I Used To Be, Like, 95 Pounds’ 

Kourtney Kardashian is opening up about the side effects of her ongoing IVF treatments, including her husband Travis Barker’s reaction to her changing body and how the reality star is embracing her “thicker body.”

Kardashian: ‘I’m So Into My Thicker Body’

On a new episode of The Kardashians, Kardashian spoke about the couple’s desire to have a baby. She and Barker tied the knot in May of this year, and both have children from previous relationships.

“I used to be, like, 95 pounds,” Kardashian explained. “And then 105 became my new normal weight. I’m 115. I used to be, like, stuck on the number.” However, the reality star has changed her view on what her body should look like.

“I’m so into my thicker body,” Kardashian shared. “I used to always say this: When I’m super skinny, just know I’m not happy. … Not about eating. Not about staying at a certain weight. But, like, just in toxic relationships.”

Travis Barker Is A Supportive Husband

She continued, “It’s taken me a lot to get me to the place of feeling really comfortable and happy with the changes. Having a partner who is so supportive of me and always complimenting me, no matter what, it’s just helped me to really embrace the changes and actually to the point where I love the changes now.”

RELATED: Kelly Osbourne Blaming Herself For Her Pregnancy Complication Is All Too Common Among Women

“Every day, Travis is like, ‘You’re perfect,’” she gushed. “If I make one complaint, he’s like, ‘You’re perfect. You’re so fine. … You’ve never been better.’” Kardashian and Barker have been open about their wish to have a child, talking about it even before they got married.

The Couple Are ‘Done’ With IVF

In addition to her comments about her weight, Kardashian also spoke about their IVF journey on an episode of the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast, saying, “If you even look anything up online about things you can do to help get pregnant … it says on there, like, ‘If you’re over 40’—or it might even say something younger—it says, ‘Go right away.’ So I felt a little bit pushed.”

She went on to say that the couple is “done” with IVF and are hoping “God blesses [them] with a baby.” Kardashian and Barker have not made any announcements regarding a new baby, but fans are inspired by the reality star’s acceptance of her body.

More Stories From Suggest