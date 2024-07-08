kourtney-kardashian-and-travis-barker-cuddle-up-at-charity-5k-in-pda-filled-photos

Kourtney Kardashian appears to be enjoying her summer. The reality star recently participated in star drummer Travis Barker’s 5K “Run Travis Run.”

Kourtney and Travis have been married since 2022. And despite having years of experience under their belt, the couple appears to still be enjoying the honeymoon phase.

Cameras caught Kourtney and Travis showing some steamy PDA during the drummer’s event…

Travis Barker greeted his wife Kourtney Kardashian Barker with a hug and kiss at the finish line of the Run Travis Run 5K, a run the drummer started after running helped him recover from a 2008 accident that left 70% of his body burned 🎥 : Run Travis Run pic.twitter.com/4zhetEWBRN — HELLO! Canada (@HelloCanada) July 6, 2024

Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker Heat Up the Track

Kourtney and Travis have been married since 2022. And despite having years of experience under their belt, the couple appears to still be enjoying the honeymoon phase. Cameras caught Kourtney and Travis showing some steamy PDA during the drummer’s event.

“Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker couldn’t keep their hands off each other at an event where they really needed their feet … engaging in some light PDA at Barker’s 5K in support of Boys and Girls Club Los Angeles,” TMZ wrote.

“The famous couple hit his “Run Travis Run” wellness event in Los Angeles early Saturday morning where the dynamic duo held hands, hugged … and — in typical Kourtney-Barker fashion — grabbed a handful of booty.”

Kardashian Turning Over New Leaf

For most of the time that the Kardashians have been in the spotlight, Kourtney has been known to be the most fiery. She and Kim have gone at it multiple times on Keeping Up With The Kardashians. At one point they even came to blows.

But one source says that as Kourtney enters her mid-forties, she has turned over a new leaf.

“Kourtney is one of these people that just gets better with age. As she’s getting older, things that mattered in the past, no longer [matter] to her,” the source said. “She is much kinder to herself, tries not to stress, and is very happy with life,” they added.

Kourtney’s sister Khloe, hasn’t been as fortunate in her past relationships. Khloe has long been linked to NBA champion Tristan Thompson. However, the two have had their issues in the past, mainly concerning Tristan’s infidelity.

Khloe and Tristan are no longer a couple. But they do have two kids together. And while Tristan may not have been her ideal mate, Khloe did praise him for being a great father.

“He’s the nicest guy and we get along so well now. We’re not meant to be together, but he was meant to be the father of these kids,” she said. “And we do get along so well, and I’m really grateful for that because my parents got along so well.”