Kourtney Kardashian, Addison Rae Stun In Trendy Patterned Bikinis On The Same Day

Addison Rae and Kourtney Kardashian made waves last summer after it was revealed on Keeping Up With The Kardashians that the two were spending a lot of time together and even having sleepovers. Though some outlets tried to paint their friendship as something more than it was, the two were obviously very close. Even now, Kardashian and Rae’s bond is clear to see, especially after the two rocked an on-trend, retro pattern while chilling in bikinis.

Great minds think alike and that’s never been more the case than when it comes to Kourtney Kardashian and Addison Rae. The two famous ladies both rocked bikinis in separate photos and though the swimwears’ designs differed greatly from each other, both featured the same retro pattern.

Addison Rae’s Perfectly Beach Ready

Addison Rae posed for a photo on the beach next to a giant rock formation. The expression on her face was blissful as she stretched one arm above her head and rested her forearm on the stone. Her pink and purple checkered bikini fit like a second skin. The string bikini was displayed to a devastating effect by Rae’s coquettishly popped hip.

She also wore another big trend from this season: a bucket hat. Rae’s hat is utterly adorable in a pale yellow and bright red plaid. It doesn’t really match her bikini whatsoever, but it adds a touch of innocence to the TikTok star’s bombshell appearance.

Kourtney Kardashian Looks Equally Hot In On-Trend Bikini

That same day, Kourtney Kardashian posted a photo of herself in a white and green checkered bikini. The style was totally different from Rae, who appeared a bit more punk rock. Kardashian, on the other hand, looked like a pinup girl from the 50’s. She wore a triangle cut, knit bikini top, and demure, yet still appealing, bikini shorts that showed off her tanned legs.

The pinup aesthetic was helped along by Kardashian’s high ponytail and her rounded sunglasses, as well as the playful way she posed on her bike. Kardashian completed the look with a pair of beat-up-looking white sneakers, which made her look fun and approachable. It also lent a sporty look to her ensemble.

It’s funny that these two, who became instant besties last year, managed to match each other on the same day, though not in a way that’s immediately evident. Rae and Kardashian both look so amazing in such different ways. We only wish the two had linked up for a photoshoot since they both clearly had a hankering to document their sassy swimsuits.