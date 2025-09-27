major-classic-rock-legend-hospitalized-after-fall.

Rock icon and founding Kiss guitarist Ace Frehley canceled his Friday show at the Antelope Valley Fair in Lancaster, California, after a fall.

In a statement on his Instagram, the 74-year-old rock legend’s team offered more details about the incident.

“Ace had a minor fall in his studio, resulting in a trip to the hospital,” the statement began. “He is fine, but against his wishes, his doctor insists that he refrain from travel at this time. As a result, he is forced to cancel his performance at the Antelope Valley Fair on Friday, 26 September.

Rock legend Ace Frehley performs in concert at Haute Spot Event Venue in 2023 in Cedar Park, Texas. (Photo by Gary Miller/Getty Images)

“Please go to the fair to support his friends in Quiet Riot and Vixen, and Ace looks forward to continuing on his tour and finishing work on his next album, Origins Vol. 4,” the statement concluded.

Rock Fans Wish Ace Frehley Well… and Wonder Where the Third Installment of ‘Origins’ Is

Even with this news, Frehley has yet to release the third Origins album since Origins Vol. 2 in 2020. Fans were quick to point this out.

“Volume 4? Where’s volume 3? Hope Ace is fine, Keep on rocking Ace,” one fan wrote in the comments section.

Earlier this year, Frehley told Eddie Trunk he was recording Vol. 3 with producer Alex Salzman, who worked on the first two installments.

“We have a formula that we came up with, and it seems to work,” he said per Blabbermouth. “I was listening to the records last night on YouTube, you know. In my office, on my desk, I have a set of Bose speakers, and the album sounds just as good as the new album, 10,000 Volts [which landed in 2024]. So I’m gonna keep that.”

“I’m gonna go back to my old formula with Alex and maybe I’ll bring back Steve [Brown, Trixter guitarist] to do the studio album since he’s a very, very good songwriter and guitar player and engineer, as well,” he added.

Meanwhile, other fans simply wished the veteran rock guitarist well after his fall.

“Take care, ACE. We love you,” one fan wrote. “I have been a fan since 1975. I’ve seen you from the rafters and in the front row. I wish you the best in recovery and beyond,” a second fan added.

Another fan pointed out how gracious it was for Frehley to still go see fellow veteran rock act Quiet Riot.

“Now that’s a rockstar, not able to make a show but insists fans go see other bands play,” the fan wrote.