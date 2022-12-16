Kirstie Alley’s Final Video Before Her Death Is Making Us Tear Up

The world was rocked by the death of actress Kirstie Alley, who passed away earlier this month after a brief battle with cancer. Fans have been looking back on her old social media posts, and one recent video has some viewers getting emotional.

Alley’s Final Instagram Video

The video was one of Alley’s last posts before her death. In the clip, she announces that she’s now on Cameo, a popular website where fans can pay money for a personalized video from their favorite celebrity.

The video is pretty standard, but Alley’s references to her personal life and future events, from a “new baby” dog to wishing people Merry Christmas in a Cameo video, made many fans even more upset about her death. The actress appeared to be happy, healthy, and ready to celebrate the holidays with her loved ones.

Fan Reactions: ‘She Was One Of A Kind’

In the wake of her passing, people all over the world are remembering some of Alley’s most iconic roles. “You were such a talented actress,” one person commented. “I watched ‘Look Who’s Talking’ a million times as a kid. RIP.”

Another wrote, “Miss ya kirstie. So so much…brought so much joy and laughter.Into my life..especially Cheers.” Someone else commented, “Awww her personality was just amazing, she was one of a kind that’s for sure. R.I.P beautiful Angel.”

Alley’s Children Call Her An ‘Amazing Mother And Grandmother’

Alley’s children announced her death on December 6 in an Instagram post. Their statement read, “We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered.”

“She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and whatever adventures lie ahead,” they continued. “As iconic as she was on screen, she was an even more amazing mother and grandmother.”

The statement concluded, “Our mother’s zest and passion for life, her children, grandchildren and her many animals, not to mention her eternal joy of creating, were unparalleled and leave us inspired to live life to the fullest just as she did.”

Alley’s death at 71 shocked many people, especially those who were unaware she was sick. This Instagram video from just a few weeks before she passed away has many fans mourning her all over again.

