Kirsten Dunst Reveals Son’s Health Scare

Kirsten Dunst recently revealed that her son experienced a serious health issue while they were living overseas.

The Civil War star shared in a Town & Country interview that while filming The Entertainment System Is Down abroad, her 4-year-old son James experienced a frightening health scare.

Dunst’s husband, Jesse Plemons, and their two sons, Ennis, 7, and James, accompanied her during filming in January. The family temporarily settled in Budapest, renting a house and enrolling their eldest son in a local school. However, when James faced an unspecified health issue, they returned to Los Angeles to be closer to loved ones and ensure the support they needed.

Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons. (Photo by Earl Gibson III/GG2025/Penske Media via Getty Images)

The 43-year-old described her months alone in Budapest as feeling like the movie “Final Destination, where you’re imagining all the things that could go wrong, worst-case scenarios happening to your child.”

“I have never seen that movie,” Dunst admitted. “But I know the concept. That’s how it feels to be a mother at times.”

When asked if her son’s scare confirmed she’d found the right partner, Dunst said she already knew Plemons,37, was the one, but added, “It brought us together as a family in a deeper way.”

Dunst and Plemons are off to the Bahamas next, fulfilling their promise to take their sons wherever James chose for their family getaway.

“I want to go to a beach where my sandcastle won’t wash away,” the Small Soldiers star quoted her son as saying.

Kirsten Dunst Teased a Return to Blockbusters

Meanwhile, Dunst, known for highbrow projects in recent years, admitted elsewhere in the interview that she’s open to doing a big blockbuster again.

Dunst told Town & Country she’d love to be in Minecraft 2, the sequel to the smash-hit video game movie that’s still the top-grossing film of 2025. She added that her two sons really enjoyed the first movie.

“Maybe I can just make a movie where I don’t lose money?” Dunst joked.

Directed by Derek Cianfrance, Dunst’s new crime drama Roofman follows former Army Ranger Jeffrey Manchester (Channing Tatum), who ends up in prison after robbing a string of McDonald’s restaurants by cutting holes in their roofs.

Known as the Roofman, he escapes jail and hides in a Toys “R” Us for months while planning his next move. Complications arise when he falls in love with employee Leigh (Dunst), a divorced mother, during the manhunt.