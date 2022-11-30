King Charles Is Restoring A Most Important Royal Family Christmas Tradition After 2-Year Absence

Apparently, King Charles finds Christmas traditions extremely important. Now that he is the ruling monarch, the king has decided to return to a royal family tradition that hasn’t occurred in two years. This year, the royal family will celebrate Christmas in Norfolk at Sandringham, the private home for generations of monarchs.

Although the royal family has a long history of spending Christmas together at Sandringham, the family has been unable to do so for the past two years. Due to the pandemic, Queen Elizabeth II had to spend the past two years at Windsor Castle. Before COVID-19, the queen had celebrated Christmas at Sandringham for 32 years.

Just as the pandemic changed holiday celebrations for many people around the world, the queen spent Christmas 2020 separated from the rest of her family. The only family member with her was the Duke of Edinburgh.

Last year, Christmas plans for the royal family were changed due to the Omicron variant. Instead of celebrating the holiday with the entire royal family, Queen Elizabeth spent time at the castle with Charles and Camilla.

A Royal Return To Tradition

This Christmas, the royal family is returning to their typical custom. King Charles will spend his first Christmas as monarch with Camilla, Queen Consort, and their wider family. It will also be the first Christmas that the family will spend together since the passing of Queen Elizabeth.

Although Buckingham Palace has confirmed that the king and queen will spend Christmas at Sandringham, it has not yet been announced who else will attend. However, it’s safe to assume that Prince William, Kate Middleton and their three children—Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis—will be there. They are usually among those who gather with the family for Christmas.

Even in 2021, the Prince and Princess of Wales went the traditional route of spending Christmas at Sandringham. Although many royal family members were unable to attend, some of Middleton’s family were able to celebrate with William and Kate in Norfolk.

History In The Making

Just as the king returns to Sandringham, the monarch is also preparing to record his historic first Christmas broadcast. Most likely, the king will reflect on the loss of his mother, her legacy, and the queen’s historic reign.

The royal family will probably keep with their many Christmas traditions in Norfolk. In the morning, they’ll most likely take a trip to the local church, St. Mary Magdalene Church and greet people of the community. After visiting the church, the royal family will probably enjoy a lunch with turkey and the trimmings. Following lunch, the family will most likely watch the televised address from the king.

Hopefully, this holiday season will be a return to normalcy for the royal family and many families around the world.

