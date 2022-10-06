Could King Charles Do What Queen Margrethe Did And Strip Titles From Younger Royals?

Royal watchers have long speculated that King Charles has big plans for the British monarchy. The most prevalent rumor to date is that the monarch plans to “slim down” the firm. After a recent announcement from Queen Margrethe of Denmark, it’s plausible that Charles’ plan is already in motion.

The Rise Of The Minimalist Monarchy

Queen Margrethe of Denmark recently made the shocking decision to strip four of her grandchildren of their royal titles. The historic decision speaks to a broader inclination across European monarchies to restrict royal duties to only a few select members of the family. Margrethe insisted she was “future-proofing” the monarchy by restricting the use of royal titles.

RELATED: Queen Margrethe Of Denmark Has Made A Dramatic Decision About Her Grandchildren’s Title And Her Son Is Not Happy About It

“Holding a royal title involves a number of commitments and duties that, in the future, will lie with fewer members of the royal family,” Queen Margrethe explained. “This adjustment, which I view as a necessary future-proofing of the monarchy, I want to take in my own time.”

Her sentiments echoed that of the Swedish monarchy. Sweden’s King Carl XVI Gustaf announced in 2019 that any grandchildren who weren’t born to his heir apparent would no longer be official members of the royal house. Considering these landmark decisions, King Charles of England could very well be preparing to make a similar announcement soon.

The Matter Of The Sussex Children

Ever since King Charles took the throne, royal watchers have wondered when and if Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s two children would receive their royal titles. In the past, the reigning monarch’s grandchildren have received the titles of prince and princess. That means that, per tradition, the Sussexes’ children would become Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

However, there have yet to be any official title changes for the youngest of Charles’ grandchildren. There are plenty of royalists who think the Sussex children won’t ever receive their titles. They point to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s exit from their royal duties as reason enough to exclude them from the inner circle of the royal family. With that being said, there are just as many who think the titles are the children’s birthright, and it would be wrong to exclude them purely because of their parents’ decisions.

RELATED: One Thing Hasn’t Changed For Charles Since Becoming King: He Still Prefers Kilts In Scotland

Yet, these developments from other European monarchies speak to another reason for the change, completely separate from “Megxit.” Royalists have predicted for years that Charles would aim to “slim down” the monarchy once he took the throne. At this point, it seems completely possible that Charles will choose to follow in the footsteps of Sweden and Denmark, not offering titles to his grandchildren who are not descendants of his heir apparent. Only time will tell, but the silence up until this point indicates that this isn’t a problem with a clear-cut answer.

More From Suggest