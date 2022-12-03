King Charles Is Making One Change For Sandringham At Christmas And It May Prove To Be Controversial

Every year, the British royal family makes their way to their historic Sandringham Estate for the holidays. However, for the last 30 years, Prince Andrew’s ex-wife Sarah Ferguson hasn’t been welcome in Sandringham House on Christmas. According to a new report, King Charles III plans to change that.

King Charles Extends ‘Invitation To Royal Christmas’

Per the Mirror, King Charles is making a big change this holiday season. According to the publication’s “Sandringham source,” Ferguson is expected to join the royal family for their Christmas lunch this year. If that’s true, it will be Ferguson’s first Christmas in Sandringham house in 30 years. Ferguson was previously uninvited from family Christmases after she was photographed in a compromised state with financial adviser John Bryan while she was still married to Prince Andrew.

For the last 30 years, Ferguson has spent the holidays with Andrew and their daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie in a farmhouse on the Sandringham property called Wood Farm. However, while Andrew and the girls joined their royal relatives for Christmas day festivities, Ferguson stayed behind at the farm.

Ingrid Seward, the editor-in-chief of Majesty Magazine, told the Mirror, “Fergie is no stranger to Wood Farm. She has spent several lonely Christmases there when Andrew and the children would have lunch at the ‘big house’ … Prince Philip was furious with her for heaping scandal onto the family. He told the queen that if Fergie appeared he was leaving.”

King Charles Is Praised For ‘Masterstroke’ Invitation

Apparently, King Charles is burying old feuds by inviting Ferguson to spend Christmas with the rest of the family for the first time in 30 years. “It is a master stroke by King Charles. Andrew will be tucked out of sight with Fergie to look after him,” Seward observed. “They can visit the big house, use the amenities of the estate and have a jolly Christmas with their grandchildren—all out of sight.”

As for Andrew, it’s understood that, while he still isn’t welcome to join the royal family for public events, he is still welcome at their family Christmas. “King Charles is not an unkind person. He has been through the emotional mill himself,” the editor-in-chief noted. “There were many times Camilla had to hide away like a fugitive so he understands Andrew’s situation only too well. But he is king and the current custodian of the royal image. He cannot risk it being tarnished by Andrew. And he will not allow it to happen.”

If Ferguson truly does join the royals for Christmas this year, it will also serve as yet another reminder of all the changes we’ve seen over the last few months. As this will be the royals’ first holiday season without Queen Elizabeth, it’s only understandable that King Charles will set some of his own Christmas traditions.

