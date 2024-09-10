king-charles-health-update-revealed-amid-cancer-treatment

King Charles is heading in a “positive trajectory” as he gears up for what sources are calling the “second chapter” of his reign.

His Highness has been undergoing rigorous treatment for cancer for quite a while. The Monarchy has remained hushed on the exact nature and timeline of treatments. However, one member of the royal court recently gave updates on the king’s status.

King Charles’ Health Improving After Treatment

During the opening of her new Dyson Cancer Center last Sunday, his wife Queen Camilla offered a rare piece of insight into King Charles’ condition. During a meeting with Suzy Moon of the Macmillan Partnership, who inquired about the King’s wellbeing, the Queen simply said, “He is doing very well.”

King Visits Cancer Center

King Charles was diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer in February following surgery for a benign enlarged prostate. A spokesman clarified he does not have prostate cancer. After three months of postponing public-facing duties on the doctor’s advice, the King resumed forward-facing work on April 30. With a visit to a cancer center in London.

The visit was more of a symbolic gesture. As the center has not been directly involved in the monarch’s medical care. But according to one insider who hailed his majesty’s attitude and commitment to raising awareness, the mission is reportedly more than a notion.

“Through all the trials and tribulations the King has had to deal with this year. For himself and his family, I’ve never seen a person so upbeat about the future,” the source said. “Even though he has been receiving regular hospital treatment, having to adapt his diary and way of working for a time this year, he never once felt sorry for himself or bemoaned his situation,” the source told the Mirror.

They added: “If anything, he wants to use it as a positive to help other people and raise awareness.”