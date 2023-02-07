Why Archie Probably Won’t Attend King Charles’ Coronation (It’s Not Because Of His Birthday)

King Charles III’s coronation is quickly approaching and, while most of the ceremony’s details have been kept under wraps, a few things have slipped through the cracks.

One major thing we don’t know yet is the guest list. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will most likely be invited, but it’s assumed they’ll leave their children, Archie and Lilibet, at home.

It’s already been announced that King Charles’ coronation will be just an hour long; for comparison, his mother’s was over three. However, even with a shorter time limit, the coronation ceremony will still be too much for a young child.

Archie will be just four years old on the day of the event. Many royal family members choose to have their young children stay at home so as not to cause a scene at public events.

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s youngest son, Prince Louis, was memorably very bored at various Jubilee events this summer and even skipped some of the longer ceremonies.

King Charles attended his mother’s coronation when he was four years old but, as the heir apparent to the throne, it made sense that he should be there. Archie is sixth in line and will probably never become a working royal.

Lilibet will be almost two years old—the same age Princess Anne was when Queen Elizabeth was crowned. Anne did not attend the coronation or any of the surrounding events, so it would make sense for Lilibet to be kept home.

Putting aside the young ages of Archie and Lilibet, it also seems unlikely Harry and Markle would want them at the ceremony. The couple is very vocal about their desire to keep their children out of the public eye and away from photographers.

For example, when the family traveled to the UK for the Platinum Jubilee, neither child attended any public events with the rest of the royal family.

Lastly, the day of the coronation, May 6, also happens to be Archie’s fourth birthday. It doesn’t seem likely his parents would make him sit through a long day of official ceremonies and parties on his birthday.

The Sussexes have yet to confirm whether or not they will be attending the coronation if they are invited, but it’s pretty safe to assume that their young children will be staying home that day.