Kim Kardashian’s Hairstylist Chris Appleton Files For Divorce From Lukas Gage 6 Months After Wedding

Chris Appleton has revealed he’s filing for divorce after his short-lived marriage with Lukas Gage.

Appleton filed for divorce from Gage, the White Lotus actor, on Monday. The couple filed for divorce after just six months of marriage, as reported by Page Six. Court documents obtained by the publication list the date of separation as Friday, November 10.

Appleton claimed the split was caused by “irreconcilable differences” between the couple.

Instagram

The court documents also note that the couple signed a post-nuptial agreement on May 3, 2023—after Appleton’s pal Kim Kardashian urged the couple to sign a prenuptial. The division of assets between Appleton, 40, and Gage, 28, will be handled according to the post-nuptial.

A source close to the couple revealed to TMZ that the couple’s decision to divorce “was not an easy decision” to make.

“He tried everything he could to make the marriage work and needed to make the best decision for himself moving forward,” the source explained.

Chris Appleton And Lukas Gage’s Whirlwind Romance

Chris Appleton and Lukas Gage’s relationship went public during a trip to Mexico in February 2023—only months before their engagement that occurred weeks before their Vegas wedding.

Instagram

The stylist confirmed his romance with Gage weeks later on The Drew Barrymore Show.

During the show, Appleton told Barrymore he was “very happy.”

He further explained to Barrymore that he felt, “Very much in love, and I feel very grateful to share my time with someone special.”

During an interview on Keeping Up With The Kardashians aired only one week ago—coincidentally when the couple decided to file for divorce.