kim-kardashian-slammed-for-wearing-bridal-color-to-billionaire-wedding-in-india

Kim Kardashian is once again getting slammed by critics for once again her fashion choices at a billionaire wedding in India.

On Sunday, July 14, The Kardashians star took to her Instagram to share an image of the red, revealing dress that she wore at the wedding of billionaire Anant Ambani. The event was reportedly worth $600 million.

The ensemble also featured an emerald headpiece. Among the photos featured in the post was one with Kim and the bride.

Although her sister, Khloé, gushed about her being the “most beautiful girl in the world” and being “everything,” not everyone was impressed with the dress choice. “Not supposed to wear red to a wedding in India. That’s saved for the bride,” one critic wrote.

While others wrote the ensemble didn’t look “Indian,” one critic took it a step further by declaring, “It [looks] very [cheap] and not Indian at all! Only the bride wears red.”

The criticisms didn’t stop at just one wedding guest ensemble. Kim Kardashian returned to the social media platform the next to share some photos of a second dress she wore in India. The gown was previously spotted on Khloe in a separate Instagram post.

Although the dress was gorgeous, Kim was quickly bombarded with comments about the white color, as many believe that the only person who can wear white during a wedding is the bride. They had no problem reminding the reality TV star of that rule.

“Kim that’s not ethical [and] professional it’s not ur wedding,” an unimpressed follower pointed out.

Is Kim Kardashian Looking to Get Back Together With Odell Beckham Jr.?

Meanwhile, Life and Style Magazine recently alleged that Kim Kardashian is looking to reconcile with Odell Beckham Jr. months after they called it quits.

However, the “opportunity” may have something to do with Taylor Swift. The pop icon made headlines over her “diss” track about the reality TV star. Swift is currently dating Kansas City Chiefs star, Travis Kelce.

“She sees an opportunity. Specifically, Kim wants the over-the-top fame that dating an NFL player has brought Taylor Swift,” an insider explained. They were referring to the ongoing feud between Swift and Kardashian. “It’d be a win-win for Kim. She gets him back and takes some of that thunder away from Taylor.”

A separate source previously slammed Taylor Swift for the Kim Kardashian track. “Kim was shocked,” they said about the reality TV star’s reaction to the song. “The fact that Taylor thought it was OK to involve her child … It was a total low blow. The power of Taylor’s fan base is so immense. Her calling Kim a bully and whipping her fans into a frenzy is not something she can dismiss.”