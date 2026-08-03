Music Legend’s Son Isn’t a Big Fan of Fame

He is following in his father’s footsteps, music legend Jon Bon Jovi’s son, Romeo Bongiovi, says he is not a fan of fame.

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While he and his band Lawn appeared on a recent episode of The Dory Jackson Interview, Romeo spoke out about why fame isn’t something he tries to think about.

“I’m trying to think so local right now. I don’t really like the idea of celebrity even,” he pointed out. “If you focus too much on that, especially in the beginning, because I know a few artists who are, like, pretty popular or on the rise, but they keep everything so local that they know all of their fans. You know, they know every fan page, and they talk to them, and they know, like, every person who’s interested in the music.”

He then shared, “I think that if you’re focusing so much on the world domination of it all, that ultimately you can lose vision. But right now, I’m trying to prepare for just meeting new people out here [in Los Angeles].”

Romeo Also Spoke About How He Felt Music Was His Calling During His Teenage Years

Elsewhere in the interview, Romeo reflected on his decision to seemingly follow in his famous father’s footsteps. However, his younger self thought he needed to go to college in order to pursue any type of music career.

“For the longest time in middle school, when I knew I wanted to do music, I was like, ‘Man, but if you go to a college for music, you’re a total poser,'” he said.

However, Romeo said the “nail in the coffin” was when he toured the University of Miami.

“I was 16 and I knew that, ‘Okay, music is what you want to do because for the first time you really feel at home here,’” he recalled.

During his time at Miami, Romeo met one of the founding members of Lawn. The band went on to release its EP, House Party Hero, in April 2025.

Romeo’s father shared his thoughts about the band’s progress during a November 2025 interview with The Independent.

“The first singles are great,” the music legend said. “That’s all I’ve heard.”

He then pointed out, “People talk about these nepo babies, blah blah blah, but I’m not in there at all. He’s got his own vision, which I really appreciate.”