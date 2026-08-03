‘Real Housewives’ Star Claims She Was ‘Robbed’ While Aboard in Europe

Real Housewives of Miami castmate Stephanie Shojaee claimed that she was “robbed” while vacationing in Europe.

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The reality TV star took to her Instagram Stories over the weekend to speak out about the incident. She revealed that she had been renting a villa in the South of France when the alleged robbery occurred.

“Cannes and St Tropez are great.. until it’s your turn to get ROBBED,” she wrote.

Shojaee then posted photos of home security camera footage. In one of the videos, a person wearing all black was seen standing outside her rental.

“Come to south of France, they said,” she continued. “Rent a villa, they said. It’s a great idea, they said.”

The reality TV star went on to reveal that her belongings were taken during the alleged robbery. She noted that masked men went into her room and “went shopping” in her closet.

“Oh look! There goes my stuff! And they even took half [of] my [real estate company Shoma Group] merch. WTF!” she stated.

Shojaee Also Shared Photos of the Villa’s Safe

Meanwhile, Shojaee posted a photo of the villa’s safe, questioning its effect during the robbery. It was inside her closet.

“This crappy little safe? Useless!” she declared. “They open it with the same override cables they use at hotels when you forget your code!! Especially if someone tells them what safe it is…from the inside.”

The robbery occurred just days after Shojaee posted snapshots of her and her husband, Masoud Shojaee, enjoying their vacation abroad.

“Whats a better caption? Shoma la vie or Shoma Summer…..Or how about Mr. Shoma is hot!” she wrote in a recent post, which featured her and Masoud posting poolside with cocktails.

Despite the incident, Stephanie and Masoud continued with their travel plans. Stephanie posted a video of her and Masoud in Monaco.

“Mr. & Mrs. Shoma in Monaco,” she captioned the post with a red heart emoji.

The couple kicked off their summer in early July. Stephanie posted a video of her and Masoud dancing on their private jet. “Pijamas, the pups, dancing 46,000 feet above the world, a perfect start to Shoma Summer.”