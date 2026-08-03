Actor From Popular ’80s TV Show Dead at 83: RIP to Scott Hylands

Scott Hylands, a Canadian actor best known for his role in the TV series Night Heat, has passed away. He was 83 years old.

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The late actor’s son, Luke, confirmed the news, writing on July 31, “Husband, Father, Actor, Director, Writer, Storyteller, Friend, and lover of life. I am heartbroken to share the news that my Dad Scott has passed away Wednesday night. Myself and my family are still trying to process this horrible loss. There simply are not enough words I can say about you right now. You are my forever hero and my best friend.”

Born in 1943, Hylands started acting in the mid-1960s. His first film appearance was in Daddy’s Gone A-Hunting in 1969.

Among his TV show credentials were Cannon, The Waltons, Kung Fu, and Ironside.

In 2021, Hylands was diagnosed with cancer, leading to his health struggles.

He is survived by his wife Veronica and two children.

Hylands’ Fans Previously Launched Fundraiser After He Was Diagnosed With Cancer

Shortly after Hylands was diagnosed with the cancer, Acute Myeloid Leukemia, the late actor’s fans launched a GoFundMe to help with his treatments.

The diagnosis was revealed just weeks after Hylands performed his self-written, sold-out, one-person Shakespeare play Lend Me Your Ears. He had also celebrated his daughter’s wedding right before the diagnosis.

The Toronto Sun reported that an intensive chemotherapy treatment is required to fight the form of cancer. He would also take Venclexta, a drug that costs between $60,000 and $80,000.

His wife, Veronica, decided to launch the fundraising effort to help the actor get proper and effective treatment.

Among those who contributed to the fundraiser were Hyalnds’ Night Heat co-star Jeff Wincott.

“I was lucky to have worked with him on my first big acting job,” Wincott said about Hylands at the time. “He taught me a lot. He was always prepared, professional, and he cared deeply about doing good work, a lesson and example I carried with me throughout my career.”

Veronica also spoke out about the importance of her husband getting Venclexta.

“They’re calling it a miracle drug,” she explained. “With the combination of chemotherapy and Venclexta, the prognosis improves astronomically.”

Veronica also spoke about the financial burden the treatment was causing for the actor’s family. “There are no residuals. I’m sure people will wonder, ‘You don’t have the money?” and yes, his show was successful, but that was 30 years ago. He still works for a living at his age.”

“We don’t live high off the hog,” she then added.