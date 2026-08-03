Ariana Grande Will Be ‘Taking a Step Back from Visibility’ Amidst Public Scrutiny

Ariana Grande is set to take a step back from public life following the wrap of her Eternal Sunshine tour next month.

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While speaking to PEOPLE recently, a rep of the pop star confirmed that she will be “taking a step back from visibility” amid scrutiny surrounding her health and well-being.

“She looks forward to finishing the tour and ending it on a high note, both healthily and happily,” the rep explained. “And then taking a much-deserved break from public-facing work and appearances, which has led to endless, ongoing public scrutiny.”

The rep further shared, “This tour has been a beautiful experience for her. She loves her fans and has loved every minute of this tour so much.”

A source also told the media outlet that Grande “performs a very physical show, and there’s a lot of athleticism involved.”

“She performs healthily and successfully at a very high level night after night,” the insider pointed out.

Grande’s Eternal Sunshine tour is set to end on September 1 in London.

Grande Will Not Be Appearing in An Upcoming Musical

Along with her stepping back from the public eye, Grande will also not be appearing in the West End revival of Stephen Sondheim’s Sunday in the Park with George after all.

Grande was set to appear in the musical alongside her Wicked co-star Jonathan Bailey next summer.

However, Grande’s appearance has been officially scrapped. The insider stated that she “cannot wait to support the brilliant team bringing this project to life.”

Grande’s health and well-being have also been the center of Hollywood gossip as of late. The singer addresses the speculation in her new song “Yes, And?”

“My face is sitting, I don’t need no disguise,” the lyrics read. “Don’t comment on my body, do not reply / Your business is yours, and mine is mine.”

The source told PEOPLE that Grande’s new album, Petal, has a different feel from her previous records. “This album is a fight song, an anthem about the love-hate relationship with the public and their toxicity. This album is not about any romantic partner or breakup in that way,”