Kim Kardashian Shows Off Her ‘Beach Babies’ and Their Cousins in Adorable Family Vacation Photos

With the summer months approaching, more celebs are starting to enjoy their family vacation during the pristine travel time. Kim Kardashian recently enjoyed some leisure time with her “beach babies” North, Saint, Psalm, and Chicago.

“Beach babies,” Kardashian captioned the Instagram post.

“OMG, saint and Tatum are toooooo cute!!!! Besties!!!” her sister Khloe Kardashian added in the comments.

Kim Kardashian Wanted Family With OBJ

Kim recently had a new love interest. Free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. The rumored love birds have reportedly called it quits. But things had appeared to be getting serious. One source even said she was considering having children with the Super Bowl Champ.

“Now that the cat’s out of the bag and they’re going more public with the relationship and things are feeling solid, Kim’s starting to plan a future with him. She wants another child, and she loves the idea of having a baby with Odell,” the source said.

“He has such great genetics and she can’t help imagining how beautiful their baby would be. She has plenty of frozen eggs so it’s just a matter of talking Odell into this plan, even if that means making it worth his while financially!”

GQ Slammed For 2023 Kardashian Nomination

Kim Kardashian made history in 2023 when she became the first woman to be named GQ Man of the Year. Kardashian was viewed as a trailblazer for the barrier-breaking accomplishment. But one person believes that Kardashian’s nomination has caused more harm than good.

“My initial thought was that this title is a cool breakaway from the magazine’s norm. However, after reading the article itself and perusing other stories in response to this news, I didn’t see the selection of a woman for this honor as empowering as it had seemed,” Katie McMahon of the Vanderbilt Hustler wrote.

“Rather than highlighting Kardashian’s contributions to fashion, feminism, or beauty, her powerful business and what she learned from her father was the primary focus of this issue that mainly focuses on the “Man of the Year” title. When GQ puts a woman on the cover and calls her both “tycoon of the year” and “man of the year,” it suggests that a successful woman with a powerful business empire must be like a man.”