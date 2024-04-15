kim-kardashian-flaunts-beach-body-in-tiny-snake-print-swimsuits

Reality star Kim Kardashian is no stranger to breaking the internet. And on April 15, she did just that.

The founder of Skims previewed several styles from her upcoming collection. The sizzling shots of the 43-year-old featured a sleek orange two-piece suit, a leopard print bikini and cover-up, and a host of others. Per Page Six, the collection is set to debut on April 17.

“[The styles] which will be available to shop on April 17 — include a halter-style snakeskin dress and a black bikini with a strapless top,” Page Six wrote.

Kim Kardashian Talks Impact of O.J. Simpson Trial

Former NFL MVP and Heisman Award winner O.J. Simpson died on April 11 after a long-standing battle with cancer. He was 76 years old. Simpson’s family released a statement through his account on X, formerly known as Twitter confirming his transition.

Simpson was perhaps the most famous person ever. Particularly because of his 1995 murder trial for the murders of Nicole Brown Simpson, the best friend of Kim’s mother, Kris Jenner. Kim’s father Robert Kardashian represented O.J. in his murder trial. Kim said that the trial caused a major division within their family.

“We didn’t really know what to believe or whose side to take as kids, because we didn’t want to hurt one of our parents’ feelings. It tore my family apart, I’d say, for the whole time of the trial,” Kardashian said in a 2020 interview with David Letterman.

“I’ve never expressed how I’ve felt about that because I just respect his children.”

Nicole’s Brown Simpson’s Sister Unhappy With Kim

The trial caused for the Kardashian family. But that has not stopped Kim from making light of the situation in the past. TMZ revealed that Nicole Brown Simpson’s sister, Tanya, was unhappy about an O.J. Joke that Kim Kardashian made back when she hosted Saturday Night Live.

“Kim hosted ‘SNL’ and her monologue featured a few O.J. jokes … leading with a line about her father, Robert, one of O.J.’s defense attorneys, introducing her to her first Black person. She invited the audience to take a “stab in the dark” who that is — referencing the gruesome manner in which Nicole and Ron Goldman were slain,” TMZ wrote.

“Tanya says the jokes were “beyond inappropriate and insensitive” and she’s questioning just how much the Kardashians actually cared about Nicole.”