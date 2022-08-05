Fans Are All Saying The Same Thing About Kim Kardashian’s Photo Of Daughter North’s Latest Artistic Vision

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s oldest daughter North has some serious artistic skills! The seriously talented 9-year-old has already mastered the Bob Ross style of art and now she’s moving onto something more…abstract. Fans loved photos of North’s latest works of art posted by Kardashian, and they’re all saying the same thing.

Of course North West, daughter of Kanye West and Kim Kardashian, has an artistic streak a mile wide. The precocious 9-year-old’s artwork has been a source of pride for Kardashian, who’s posted photos of North’s art on social media in the past.

Back then, North was emulating iconic painter Bob Ross’ style with a pretty little waterside painting. Now her tastes run decidedly opposite, and fans can’t stop crediting her new artistic direction to her dad.

Kardashian posted a few photos of North’s creation during a visit to the Yeezy studios. North clearly had some fun with the fabric markers and showed off her crafting skills with some artfully placed hair braids that added a 3D element to the project.

Fans absolutely loved the alien-inspired, somewhat creepy figures North drew. Clearly North is having fun with a spooky streak since she just celebrated her birthday with a haunted campout-themed party. These little ghouls would fit right in at the party with their gaunt cheeks and scary blacked-out eyes. The feminine figure even has a snake coming out of her mouth.

NORTH SKETCHES FOR YEEZY pic.twitter.com/iS6Bfs5AFG — Kim Kardashian (@KimKardashian) July 29, 2022

Even though it’s still summer, Kardashian and Kanye West fans were evidently in the mood for a scare since they totally ate the artwork up. “If my kid drew these alien looking drawings I’d be so damn PROUD. Cool,” one person wrote.

Others seemed optimistic about North’s future as a clothing designer, with one person commenting, “Better than 98% of streetwear brands already whew,” while another wrote, “she has that designer soul in her.”

Other comments tended to follow the same track: “yeah that’s def kanye’s daughter,” one person commented, with another adding, “The heir to the throne.” “Like pops like daughter!!” added another while one person spelled it out completely, “You can thank her DAD @kanyewest for her creativity. We all know where it stems from. #jeenyuhs.”

Though it would appear that some fans feel the need to throw shade even while giving a compliment, there’s no denying that young North West is very talented for her age and that she’s lucky enough to have two loving parents who support her. It’s so cool to see her little imagination take off, even if the results might show up in our nightmares one night. Honestly, though. How cool would that be?

