Kim Kardashian Turns Heads By Covering Her Face With Flesh-Toned Mask at Los Angeles Gala

Reality TV queen Kim Kardashian raised some eyebrows with her outfit choice at the 2025 Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles.

Videos by Suggest

According to the Daily Mail, The Kardashians star stepped out wearing a Maison Margiela gown that featured a matching masked that covered her famous face. The dress also featured detached sleeves and a tight corset bodice.

Kardashian also wore a diamond choker with large stones to accessorize her unusual look. She previously stepped out in a similar all-black Balenciaga ensemble while attending the 2021 Met Gala.

Kim Kardashian’s younger half sister, Kendall Jenner, also appeared at the fifth annual Academy Museum Gala. The model was spotted chatting with her longtime friend Hailey Bieber at the event.

Others who attended the Los Angeles event were Sydney Sweeney, Jenna Ortega, George Clooney, and Emily Ratajkowski.

Kim Kardashian Recently Opened Up About Her ‘Toxic’ Marriage to Kanye West

Kim Kardashian’s appearance at the Academy Museum Gala occurred just days after the reality TV star opened up about her “toxic” marriage to her third husband, Kanye West.

While appearing on the Call Her Daddy podcast, Kardashian spoke to the podcast’s host, Alex Cooper, about West’s mental health struggles during their marriage.

“When someone has like their first mental break, you want to be super supportive,” Kim explained. “And you want to help figure that out and be there for them. But when someone isn’t willing to make changes that I think would’ve been super healthy and beneficial, it makes it really hard to continue on in a relationship that can be toxic.”

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West got married in 2014 and share four children. In 2016, West was diagnosed with bipolar disorder after being hospitalized in a psychiatric emergency. West claimed that he was misdiagnosed.

When things with West’s mental health did not improve, Kardashian decided to file for divorce. She said the split was to show their children a “good example” of setting boundaries.

“I had to save myself in order to be a better mom for everyone,” she pointed out. “And It hink when everyone’s older they’ll be able to understand it and see that all.”

Regarding what was the final straw,” Kim added, “There was just a lot of things that I wouldn’t deal with. I didn’t like the talking bad about my kids’ grandmother, aunts – if someone feels that way, then we shouldn’t be together. You know, airing out a lot of stuff, a lot of personal stuff.”