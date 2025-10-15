Kim Kardashian Opens Up About Her ‘Toxic’ Marriage to Kanye West

Nearly three years after her divorce from Kanye West was finalized, Kim Kardashian opens up about their “toxic” marriage.

Videos by Suggest

During her appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast on Oct. 15, the reality TV queen discussed the struggles she faced while being married to the “Love Lockdown” hitmaker.

“I do have a problem of only remembering the good,” Kardashian said about her past relationships. “I’m a really forgiving person, but I really haven’t dated like that to, like, those kinds of toxic relationships since I’ve been divorced.”

She then pointed out that she has developed a level head in relationships as she ages. “I think when you get older, you just don’t tolerate that s—,” The Kardashians star noted. “You don’t have time.”

Kim Kardashian married Kanye West in 2014. She filed for divorce in early 2021.

Kim Kardashian Also Reflected on the Downfall of Her and Kanye West’s Marriage

Elsewhere in the podcast’s episode, Kim Kardashian reflected on the downfall of her marriage to Kanye West.

“People can say that there was, like, signs and maybe I wasn’t paying attention to them,” she explained. “And I think when some someone has, like, their first, like, mental break, you know, you wanna be super supportive and you wanna, like, help figure that out and you wanna really get into that with them and and be there for them.”

Kardashian also recalled West refusing to make changes that he thought would be “super healthy and beneficial” to their marriage.

“It makes it really hard to continue on in a relationship that can be toxic,” she pointed out. “When you have kids, it’s definitely harder to leave than it is to stay. And it changes everyone’s life forever.”

Kardashian said she decided to walk away from West because she wanted to set a positive example for the couple’s four children.

“Once my mental health starts to get affected and then I can’t parent the way that I need to and I can’t be present and focused, then there’s gotta be one of us that can,” she added. “And I had to save myself in order to be a better mom for everyone. And I think, like, when everyone’s older, they’ll be able to understand it and see that all.”

Regarding her current relationship status, Kardashian revealed that her and West’s eldest daughter, North West, has been encouraging her to find love again.