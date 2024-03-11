Kim Kardashian, Kanye West’s Daughter North Announces Debut Album ‘Elementary School Dropout’

North West, the daughter of rap star Kanye West and reality star Kim Kardashian, made a major announcement over the weekend.

She announced that she is releasing her debut album. The album is titled Elementary School Dropout, which pays homage to her dad’s debut album, College Dropout.

North shared the news while on stage in Phoenix, Arizona. “I’ve been working on an album…” North said, sending the crowd into a frenzy.

North West Was Part of ‘Vultures’ Album Rollout

North’s new-found passion for music could be because she was so involved in the rollout of Kanye’s Vultures album.

On February 7, Kanye dropped his and fellow artist Ty Dolla Sign’s song “Talking/Once Again” with the accompanying music video. The song is featured on the Vultures album. Ty Dolla Sign’s daughter Jailynn Crystal is also featured in the visuals.

Kanye recently revealed that before dropping the Vultures album, he was very close to going bankrupt.

“I’ma just be honest with y’all. I was two months from going bankrupt and I put everything I had into it and we moved to Italy,” he said. “We moved to the factories and survived. We survived through the cancellation. Back [to] number one.”

North West Sounds Off on Her Future

North West has two of the most famous people in the world as parents. So it is safe to say the sky is the limit as far as the future is concerned. Although she is only 10 years old, the heir to the West throne already has a clear path of where she wants to go in life.

“A basketball player, a rapper, um. When I was seven I wanted to be a boxer. But now I don’t want to be a boxer. I’m going to do art on the side,” North said when asked what she wants to be when she grows up.

“When I’m like, 13, I want to walk dogs, to make money to buy art supplies, because everything around here is so expensive. So a rapper, a basketball player, and I’m going to make artwork that I sell. Also, one day I want to own Yeezy and SKIMS, and I want to be a business owner.”