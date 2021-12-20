Why Kanye West Is Still Hanging Out With 22-Year-Old Model Amid Pleas To Estranged Wife Kim Kardashian

Kanye West has been spending a lot of time with 22-year old model Vinetria, despite not giving up on his public pursuit of convincing Kim Kardashian to call off their divorce.

Despite New Romance, Kanye West Still Wants Kim Kardashian Back

Last week, Kim Kardashian filed to become legally single. A source told Page Six that “she thinks it’s strange that Kanye keeps saying he wants her back, but all the while he’s got the [22-year-old] model at his Malibu house.” West has been seeing Vinetria while Kardashian has been dating Pete Davidson for the past month. The rapper first sparked romance rumors with Vinetria in early November when they were spotted together at a Donda Academy basketball game in Minneapolis.

Despite a new romance with Vinetria, Ye has publicly pleaded to reconcile his relationship with Kim Kardashian, calling her his “wife” and asking her to “run right back to me” in recent weeks.

“Kanye is still hanging out and seeing model Vinetria, despite also trying to win Kim back,” says the source. “Kanye likes Vinetria’s company and has continued to bring her around his friend group. She has stayed in his house several times in the last month and has been invited to social functions with him.”

Kim Kardashian Has No Desire To Reconcile With Kanye West

According to the insider, “They aren’t exclusively dating, but are casually hanging out,” explaining that “it’s a great distraction for Kanye” at the moment. The source added that West understands that he isn’t likely to succeed in convincing his ex to take him back: West “will do anything to win Kim back, [however,] deep down, he knows it’s not going to happen.” Since filing for divorce in February, Kardashian has made it clear that she’s moved on from the “Jesus Is King” rapper.

For one, the 41-year-old reality TV star started dating comedian and Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson in November, with another source close to Kim telling E! News at the time, “They are really happy and seeing where it goes.”

Just this week, Kim’s lawyer stated in court documents that she “has no desire to reconcile” with Kanye. “Irreconcilable differences have led to the irremediable breakdown of the marriage, and there is no possibility of saving the marriage through counseling or other means,” the documents read. “The continued maintenance of technical marital status between [Kim] and [Ye] serves no useful purpose, and there is no reason to maintain the legal relationship.” It appears that on Kardashian’s end, this relationship is done.

