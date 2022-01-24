Kim Kardashian ‘Upset’ And Pushing Back At Kanye West’s Claims About Their Children

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West made a lot of progress on their co-parenting journey last year amid their ongoing divorce, but sources claim the two are once again at odds with each other. This news comes as the two pursue two high-profile romances with Saturday Night Live’s Pete Davidson and Uncut Gems star Julia Fox.

Kanye West Blasts Kim Kardashian, Own Kids

Kanye West, who legally changed his name last year to simply “Ye,” has been publicly battling with estranged wife Kim Kardashian over the couple’s four children. West began the trash talking, rapping in “Eazy,” seemingly calling out Kardashian’s use of nannies to watch the kids, “I got love for the nannies, but real family is better / The cameras watch the kids, y’all stop takin’ the credit.”

In a later verse, he rapped, “When you give ’em everything, they only want more / Boujee and unruly, y’all need to do some chores,” in what seems to be a reference directly about his children.

Allegations About Chicago West’s Birthday Party

Following that, Kanye West went live on Instagram in a video obtained by Hollywood Unlocked and complained that he wasn’t allowed to know the location of his daughter Chicago’s birthday party. “I’m just putting this online because I need ya’ll support,” he said in the video.

“I’ve called Kim, texted the nannies, I got on the phone with Tristan, he said he’d ask Khloe, won’t nobody give me the address to my daughter’s birthday party right now, and that’s going to imprint in her mind that I wasn’t there for her.”

A source reportedly close to the situation told PageSix that West’s allegations were untrue and that he had previously insisted on holding two separate parties during the pre-planning stage. “Kim was shocked that he went on Live accusing her when it was his idea to begin with to have two separate parties,” the source explained. “She was going to have hers early in the day and he was throwing Chi her own separate party. No one was trying to stop him from coming.”

West later thanked Travis Scott and former sister-in-law Kylie Jenner for giving him the address of the party in a video also shared by Hollywood Unlocked. Speaking of that particular media outlet, West also sat down with their CEO Jason Lee for an interview where he claimed Kardashian’s new flame Pete Davidson was a reason he had trouble seeing his kids. In the nearly 45 minute long interview, West claims that he was stopped by security at the gates because Kardashian was inside with Davidson.

Even More Drama Surrounding Pete Davidson

Kardashian pushed back at West’s claims, with a source telling PageSix that whenever Davidson was in town to visit her, Kardashian would meet him at a hotel rather than taking him to the home she shares with her four kids. “Pete has yet to be introduced to Kim’s kids, and it’s widely known that whenever he visits her in LA, he stays at a hotel in Beverly Hills where she’s been spotted with him,” the source explained.

West’s public antics are beginning to frustrate Kardashian and disrupt the parenting schedule that the two worked so hard to perfect, another source added. “She wants all matters regarding kids private, and is so upset Kanye had done interviews, discussing these private matters,” the source said, continuing,“She has always protected the kids and kept things quiet — and always protected him.”

Source Close To Kardashian Pushes Back

Rather than trying to keep Kanye West from his children, the source explained, Kim Kardashian is merely trying to set healthy boundaries and create some order for their children. “Instead of showing up at any hour, unannounced at her home, she has asked for better communication from him and for visits to be scheduled in advance to give the kids a more predictable [schedule],” the source said, adding that West’s “public outcries” about the matter are nothing more than him “throwing a tantrum.”

“Kanye has never been deprived of seeing the children ever! The narrative that he is trying to create is false and hurtful for their children and their co-parenting relationship. There is nothing standing in the way of him and his children,” the source concluded.

It’s clear to see that there’s tension between the two co-parents has increased in recent weeks, which lines up pretty evenly with the beginning of Kardashian’s new relationship with Pete Davidson. It’s more than slightly ironic that West is connected to a fourth woman following the news of his divorce from Kardashian, which she withstood with a lot of grace. But as soon as she moves on from the marriage, this is how he’s decided to behave.

More Trending News

Khloe Kardashian’s Daughter True Has A New Adorable Pet, But What’s That In The Background?



Kim Kardashian Accused Of Photoshopping Photos Of Her Kids



Latest Update On Kris Jenner’s Sexual Harassment Lawsuit Indicates She’s Ready To Settle



Kylie Jenner Makes Rare Social Media Post Of Her Baby Shower



Pete Davidson’s Mom Allegedly Hates Kim Kardashian And Doesn’t Approve, Latest Gossip Says