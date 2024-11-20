kim-kardashian-holds-hands-with-tesla-robot-in-strange-photo-shoot

Silicone met steel as Kim Kardashian did a circuit-sizzling photo shoot with her new Tesla robot companion. The 44-year-old TV personality, mogul, and eternal law student posed with her Tesla robot in new photos shared on Instagram Tuesday.

Videos by Suggest

Kim rocked lacy nude leggings and a bomber jacket while striking poses with the robot. (Image via Instagram / Kim Kardashian)

Kim was spotted seemingly enamored with a gold Tesla robot named Optimus while inside an unreleased gold Tesla Cybertruck.

The TV personality and mogul seemed to get quite familiar with the robot, dubbed Optimus. (Image via Instagram / Kim Kardashian)

Kardashian showcased a pair of nude leggings paired with a black puffy bomber jacket, opting to go shirtless. She completed the look with black pointed-toe heels.

With a note of scandal, the robot wore nothing.

Kardashian faced a fan roasting after her sizzling with circuits photo shoot with the robot. (Image via Instagram / Kim Kardashian)

Kim seemed to give the robot some serious PDA as they cuddled and held hands intimately. In one photo, she was even pictured sitting on the robot’s lap in the car’s front seat.

Kim gleefully sat on the robot’s lap in one snapshot. (Image via Instagram / Kim Kardashian)

For some reason, Kardashian captioned the snaps with an alien face emoji. I mean, the robot emoji is right there, Kim.

Fans (and Tesla) Flood Kim Kardashian’s Robot Lovefest Post

Meanwhile, Tesla’s Instagram account joined in on the robo-fun in the comments to the post. “Optimus asked if you’re still on for dinner this Friday,’ they quipped (we hope).

Kardashian even held hands with Optimus, proving that sometimes love is a mix of silicone and steel. (Image via Instagram / Kim Kardashian)

However, many of Kardashian’s over 359 million followers were less than amused by the display of robosexuality.

“Sorry Kim, you’re not gonna normalise this weird behaviour for us we don’t want this!” one denizen of Instagram wrote. “This is so weird,” the top comment with over 20K likes reads. “I hate this for mankind,” a third fan wrote.

Meanwhile, other Kim fans welcomed our robot overlords with open arms. Some even felt that Optimus might finally be the ideal partner for the thrice-divorced mother of 4.

“Kim said damn it I’ll just make me a baby daddy 😂😂😂,” one fan joked. “Finally found the man of her dreams 😂😂😂,’ another fan agreed. “I hope he treats you right,” a third fan added.