Kim Kardashian Dresses up as ‘Albino Alligator’ for Halloween in ‘Disturbing’ Photos

The reptilian elite finally reveal themselves as Kim Kardashian steps out as an “albino alligator’ humanoid for Halloween!

The TV personality, mogul, and perpetual law student adorned herself from head to toe in scales and elaborate headgear to achieve a strikingly eerie appearance for the grand costume reveal.

On Thursday, Kim unveiled a stunning costume crafted by artist Alexis Stone on her Instagram.

“🤍🐊 Albino Alligator by @thealexisstone,” Kardashian wrote alongside a series of snaps of the bizarre and inventive Halloween get-up.

With some help from some special effects make-up pros, Kim Kardashian transformed herself into an “albino alligator” for Halloween. (Image via Instagram / Kim Kardashian)

Kim donned prosthetics on her head and chest adorned with scales for her costume. Stone applied body paint to mimic the alligator’s coloration and enhanced the Halloween aesthetic with striking green contacts. The 44-year-old’s hands were also adorned with scales and faux claws.

Artist Alexis Stone designed Kim’s costume and make-up. (Image via Instagram / Kim Kardashian)

Meanwhile, Stone detailed his process in his own Instagram post about Kim’s costume.

“Transformation on Kim for her 2024 Halloween. I started this mammoth task two weeks ago, from the concept artwork to making it a reality,” he explained.

“Thank you Kim for trusting me and being the most blissful pleasure to work with ⭐️,” he added.

Kardashian’s costume, crafted by Stone over two weeks, drew partial inspiration from an alligator prop featured in the 2018 film “Annihilation.” (Image via Instagram / Kim Kardashian)

In August, the artist revealed photos of a prop alligator he won at an auction years ago, which inspired Kardashian’s costume. This alligator, featured in Natalie Portman’s 2018 film Annihilation, was shipped from Los Angeles to England.

Fans Roast Kim Kardashian’s Wild Halloween Costume

Of course, Kim Kardashian’s 359 million Instagram followers had a thing or two to say about her Halloween transformation.

One fan approved, writing in the comments, “girl this is scary.” Another fan agreed, adding: “Coolest costume award 🥇 🔥😍.” A third fan simply called the costume “Disturbing.”

However, many denizens of Instagram couldn’t help but poke fun at Kim suiting up as a reptilian humanoid akin to the popular “Reptilian conspiracy theory.”

“This is her actual form,’ one person quipped. “Never beating the reptilian allegations,” another user chimed in. “The reptilian took off her costume for Halloween. How clever!” yet another person joked.

“REPTILIAN QUEEN SLAYED THAT ILLUMINATI COSTUME 🐊🤍” another user exclaimed.