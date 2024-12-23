Kim Kardashian Drops Bizarre ‘Santa Baby’ Music Video Featuring Macaulay Culkin

Kim Kardashian got her festive freak on this Christmas, and who better to join the holiday mischief than the prince of yuletide nostalgia himself, Macaulay Culkin?

The 44-year-old reality star, mogul, and perpetual law student unveiled a borderline experimental film Monday on social media to accompany her rendition of Eartha Kitt’s 1953 holiday classic, “Santa Baby.”

Kardashian worked with directors Nadia Lee Cohen (who has directed videos for artists like Katy Perry) and Charlie Denis (a photographer and frequent collaborator) on the project. Meanwhile, the song was produced by her brother-in-law, Travis Barker.

The video features Kardashian, looking something like a boozed up ’50s housewife, crawling through the aftermath of a chaotic Christmas party (from Hell).

The footage, which was shot like a ’90s era VHS family video, shows Kardashian stumbling across an array of strange characters. These include a somewhat judgmental-looking Jesus Christ, an imp chowing down on cereal, and a slew of half-in-the-bag partygoers.

The video ends with Kardashian looking directly at the camcorder, which is revealed to be held by beloved Home Alone star Macaulay Culkin, dressed as Santa Claus (and seeming like he just looked into the abyss and lost what was left of his humanity).

Soft piano music plays in the background, accompanied by the sound of people talking, all captured on his camcorder.

Kim Kardashian Breaks the Internet’s Sanity with Her ‘Santa Baby’ Rendition

Meanwhile, denizens of X certainly got into the spirit of Kardashian’s latest holiday offering.

“Thank you so much my uncle was unable to walk, but when he heard this, he got up to turn this off,” one user joked.

“What the f**k did we just watch? Was ready for P Diddy to pop out,” a second beleaguered onlooker wrote.

“What in the sleep paralysis lucid nightmare is this?” a third viewer wondered.

“Just a normal Tuesday at Kim’s I’m sure,” yet another X user quipped.

“Imagine explaining to someone in 2004 that Travis Barker would produce a Christmas song for Kim Kardashian,” another out-of-sorts onlooker wrote.

However, many Kardashian fans appreciated the effort put into the oddball clip.

“This unironically being better than Kanye’s last 2 albums,” one X user insisted.

“Thank you for posting something unique and different. It was fantastic,” another lover of avant-garde cinema raved.

Of course, the brave souls that managed to make it through the entire clip simply loved the Culkin of it all.

“Was that @IncredibleCulk at the end?? What did I just watch??” one shocked onlooker exclaimed.

“My favorite part was Macaulay Culkin,” another user pointed out.

Was the clip a satire of America’s Christmas excess and consumerism run amok? A showcase for Kardashian to channel Marylin Monroe? Or simply a fun lark for the holiday season?

The world may never know…