kim-kardashian-stuns-in-red-cutout-gown-while-rocking-a-foot-injury

Kim Kardashian may have a broken foot, but she’s still stepping up her fashion game this holiday season—scooter and all.

Videos by Suggest

On Thursday, Dec. 19, the 44-year-old billionaire reality star, entrepreneur, and perpetual law student rocked a stunning holiday outfit for the SKIMS Christmas party in Los Angeles. She shared images from the festive bash on Instagram.

Kardashian stunned in a figure-hugging red leather gown, complete with bold cutouts and intricate lace-up detailing. She paired the striking outfit with a fresh new hairstyle, featuring soft bangs and voluminous waves.

Despite her broken foot, Kardashian kept her spirits high, adorning her scooter with a festive red-and-green tinsel garland to match the season.

Kardashian revealed her broken foot during the grand opening of her SKIMS store on New York City’s Fifth Avenue on Dec. 12.

Photo by Aeon via GC Images

Although the cause of the injury remains unclear, she attended the event wearing a cast styled like a high heel, covering her ankle and foot.

Other Kardashians Join in on the Festive Night

Meanwhile, Kris Jenner, 69, the mastermind behind it all, was spotted at the festivities dressed impeccably in a cream-colored minidress, paired with matching knee-high boots and a coordinating clutch.

Jenner gave fans a glimpse of their festive Christmas celebration on her Instagram Stories, sharing photos of herself at the popular Mexican restaurant, Casa Vega.

Adorned with Christmas tinsel and twinkling fairy lights, the party featured an array of bottles from Kendall Jenner’s 818 Tequila collection.

Khloé Kardashian, 40, shared a fun video showing her and her mom wearing matching Khy mini dresses. However, Khloé chose the black version and completed the look with matching boots, creating a stylish and coordinated outfit.

Khloé playfully mimicked her sister, Kourtney Kardashian, in a voiceover, quoting, “It’s just not cool that you copy me.” Sporting black sunglasses and her brunette hair styled loose, she added, “Like I go to lengths trying to get things that not everybody has.”

“We didn’t plan this… We just showed up at the same holiday party like this in our @khy,” Khloe wrote alongside the clip.

In a series of Instagram Stories, she shared glimpses of the party, complete with cocktails cleverly named after the family: The Kylie Kringle, Kris Twist, Holiday Koko, and Skkny Marg.