John Travolta Shares Thoughts Behind His Viral Cannes Film Festival Outfits

John Travolta has addressed the online reaction to the eye-catching outfits he wore during the 2026 Cannes Film Festival, explaining that he intentionally crafted the looks to reflect his transition from actor to director.

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Travolta, 72, drew widespread attention after he appeared on the Cannes red carpet wearing tailored black suits, round glasses, facial hair, and a series of berets in cream, black, navy, and brown. Social media users quickly reacted to the dramatic transformation, with many commenting that the actor looked nearly unrecognizable.

The actor explained that the wardrobe choices carried a specific purpose. According to an interview with CNN, Travolta wanted to resemble the classic filmmakers he admired from the 1920s through the 1960s. He said the berets and glasses helped him “play the part of a director” while promoting his directorial debut, Propeller One-Way Night Coach.

“I said, ‘I’m a director this time. You’re an actor, play the part of a director, look like an old-school director,” he said. “So I looked up pictures from the ’20, ’30s, ’40s, ’50, ’60s, and the old-school directors wore berets, and the glasses, and I thought, ‘That’s what I’m doing. I’m doing an homage to being a director, so I’m going to play the part of being a director.’”

John Travolta Wanted His Look To Mark The Moment

Travolta premiered his directorial debut at the Cannes Film Festival. The movie adapts his 1997 children’s novel and stars his daughter, Ella Bleu Travolta, alongside other cast members.

There, festival organizers honored him with an honorary Palme d’Or, recognizing his contributions to film and entertainment. Travolta described the award as one of the proudest moments of his career.

Travolta said he wanted this Cannes appearance to stand apart from the many premieres and ceremonies he has attended throughout his decades-long career. He described the outfits as a way to create a memorable visual identity for the occasion and to honor filmmaking history.

“I’ll know — ‘Oh, that was ‘Propeller One-Way Night Coach,’ that was Cannes, that’s when I won the Palme d’Or,’ and I’ll have a vividness of it,” he explained.