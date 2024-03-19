macaulay-culkin-makes-rare-red-carpet-appearance-with-wife-brenda-song

Bringing his personal life into the spotlight, Macaulay Culkin makes a rare red carpet-appearance with his wife Brenda Song.

The Home Alone star appeared with the Suite Life of Zach & Cody alum at the Clarins’ new product launch party. The event was held at a private residence in Los Angeles on Friday, March 15.

During the event, Song told PEOPLE that Culkin makes her feel the most beautiful even when there’s nothing on her face.

“I think he’s the one that really made me feel the most beautiful when I’m about to go to bed and I have nothing on my face and I’m so tired. We’re about to watch some really silly thing on TV, and he looks at me, and [I’m like], ‘He makes me feel so confident.’”

Brenda Song continued to declare, “I have someone who makes me feel beautiful without a stitch of makeup on, because he has to sit through my 20-minute self-care at night.”

Song also stated the actor does not have a skincare routine. “If he washes his face with water at night, I’m lucky. I’m the one that has to smear stuff on his face. He’s like a boy who’s like, ‘I’ve never had to do anything. I’m never going to do anything.’ I was like, ‘Not the case for me.’”

The public appearance comes just months after Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song sparked marriage rumors. Song notably was seen wearing what looked like a diamond wedding band on her left ring finger while attending Kat Dennings and Andrew W.K.’s wedding. Song also wore the ring during Culkin’s Hollywood Walk of Fame.

However, Culkin didn’t wear a wedding band on his left ring finger.

Macaulay Culkin Recently Praised Brenda Song For Giving Him ‘All’ His Purpose

While on stage of his Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony, Macaulay Culkin had nothing but praise for his Brenda Song.

Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song started their relationship in 2018. The couple met on the set of Changeland in 2017. In April 2021, Song gave birth to their first child, a boy. The couple had a second child in Dec. 2022.

“You are absolutely everything,” Culkin stated, per PEOPLE. “You’re my champion.”

Macaulay Culkin also stated that Brenda Song is the only person happier for him than he is. “You’re not only the best woman I’ve ever known, you’re the best person I’ve ever known,” he continued. “You’ve given me all my purpose. You’ve given me family.”

Culkin ended his speech by stating that after the birth of their two children, Song has become one of his three favorite people.