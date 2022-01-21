Kim Kardashian Looks Completely Unrecognizable In Recent Instagram Post

Allison Statter is one of Kim Kardashian’s good friends, and Kardashian was featured in a recent post by Statter of the two celebrating Statter’s birthday with a few of their friends. While it’s not uncommon to see Kardashian in a social media photo, of course, what is uncommon is how incredibly different she looks in this one

Check Out The Second in From the Left

A person quickly scrolling may not even recognize the fashion icon, with head cocked and a smile on her face, looking directly into the camera. Kardashian’s look is casual. Her stylishness comes through, just more effortlessly than usual. Most of the time when we see the influencer, it’s a carefully crafted photoset with perfect hair and often dramatic makeup, not the light makeup she is sporting in this “ladies who lunch”-type photo.

Au Natural

It’s pretty cool to see Kim Kardashian in a more relaxed state. We’re not sure if it’s the rarity of such a picture or the refreshing nature of it, but more photos like it sure would be fun.

