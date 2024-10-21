kim-kardashian-celebrates-turning-44-in-barely-there-skin-colored-gown

Kim Kardashian went all out for her early birthday celebration with a nude-colored dress she called her “birthday suit.”

The Skims founder shared photos to her Instagram on Sunday night of herself wearing the barely there gown. The reality star’s famous curves were front and center as she wore what appeared to be a nude-colored bodysuit with a long, sheer skirt.

The shiny tulle dress is designed by Diesel and listed at $1,650. Kim paired the gown with a large diamond cross necklace that could not be missed.

Other than her outfit, Kim did not share many details about the celebration. She is, however, receiving plenty of birthday love via social media. Her mother Kris Jenner recently shared a sentimental post for her daughter on her Instagram. The caption read, “Happy Birthday to my beautiful Kimberly!!! You are truly such a light to everyone who meets you.”

She continues, “I’m so proud of you every single day.. you are the most amazing mother, daughter, sister, auntie and friend. You are such a huge part of my heart, and I cherish every single precious memory we have ever made.”

Kim Kardashian Wears Vintage Thierry Mugler

Kardashian is known for her form-fitting ensembles, this gown being her second of the weekend. Just a day before she slipped into her “birthday suit”, Kim walked the carpet at the Academy Museum Gala in LA. The star wore a white corset paired with matching short shorts.

According to Page Six, the set came from Thierry Mugler’s 1998 couture collection. Kim tied the look together with a long, hooded robe that she draped over her shoulders. She also wore a sparkling diamond necklace and classic Hollywood waves.

Kim was joined by two of her sisters, Kylie and Kendall Jenner, one of which wore a gown from the same Thierry Mugler collection. Kylie rocked the other Mugler look in a nude and black floor-length dress that fit her perfectly.

Kendall, on the other hand, wore a Schiaparelli velvet black gown that served as a nice contrast to her new blond hair. Kendall’s hair was styled similarly to Kim’s with Old Hollywood waves.