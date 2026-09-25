Another Country Music Singer Has Sadly Passed Away: Ray Cobb Was 75

Ray Cobb, a country music singer who spent years performing across the United States with the Ray Cobb Band, died Saturday at McLeod Hospice House in Florence, South Carolina. He was 75.

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Cobb’s family announced his death through an obituary published by Carolina Funeral Home. The obituary identifies him as William Ray Cobb Sr. and says he died at a hospice facility. The family did not disclose a cause of death for the South Carolina music staple.

Cobb was born March 10, 1951, to the late Rev. Burnice L. Cobb and Willidene Trimnal Cobb Lloyd. He later built a life around music while maintaining strong ties to his South Carolina community.

Ray Cobb Enjoyed a Longtime Career in Live Performances

Music played an important role throughout Cobb’s life. He traveled throughout the country with the Ray Cobb Band, which he also managed. He also spent time living in Nashville, Tennessee, while pursuing his music career.

During his years as a performer, Cobb opened for several well-known country music artists. He developed a following through his live performances and years on the road.

Cobb eventually returned to South Carolina, where he and his wife, Belinda, lived. He also owned and operated Cobb’s Corner for 25 years. The business became closely associated with his musical career, and Cobb continued performing with his band there.

Friends and fellow musicians paid tribute after the news of his death. Scotty Dangerfield remembered Cobb as an important figure in the local music scene and recalled seeing him perform at Cobb’s Corner.

“Sure hate to see this loss to our local music scene,” he wrote. “Ray Cobb was a true musical legend in these parts. He was always a fun one to see play and be around.”

“It was a true experience to walk through his doors at midnight and listen to that band fire up.”

Cobb is survived by his wife, Belinda; daughters Renee Cobb Evans and Caroline Cobb; son Cody Cobb; grandsons Ace Evans and William Ray Cobb III; brother Larry Cobb; nephew Larry Cobb Jr.; and other relatives and friends.

The family held Cobb’s funeral service on Monday at the Carolina Funeral Home in Scranton. The family planned a private burial.