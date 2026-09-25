Elliot Graham, Who Worked on X-Men and Superman Movies, Dies by Suicide

Elliot Graham, the film editor who earned an Academy Award nomination for Milk and worked on major productions including X2 and Superman Returns, died by suicide in Los Angeles on Saturday. He was 50.

Videos by Suggest

Per The Hollywood Reporter, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner recorded Graham’s death and determined the manner of death to be suicide. Graham was born June 8, 1976, in Claremont, California.

Graham was born June 8, 1976, in Claremont, California; he built a career editing films across a range of genres and franchises. His credits included the 2003 X-Men sequel X2 and the Man of Steel’s 2006 cinematic revival Superman Returns. He later edited Milk, Gus Van Sant’s 2008 biographical drama about politician Harvey Milk.

Elliott Graham Was An Award-Winning Film Editor

Graham received an Oscar nomination for his editing work on Milk. The film earned eight Academy Award nominations and won two, including Best Actor (Sean Penn) and Best Original Screenplay (Dustin Lance Black).

Graham continued to work on prominent films throughout the following years. His credits included Restless, another collaboration with Van Sant; Steve Jobs, Molly’s Game, Captain Marvel, and No Time to Die, the 2021 James Bond film.

Graham and editor Tom Cross shared the BAFTA Award for best editing for No Time to Die at the 2022 British Academy Film Awards.

Dan Jinks, who produced Milk, announced Graham’s death in a Facebook tribute.

“The movie MILK wouldn’t have come together in the way it did without the amazing work of our editor Elliot Graham,” he wrote. “I have so many thoughts and feelings about this sweet, kind and quirky man. For now, I’ll just say rest in peace Elliot.”

Graham’s work spanned nearly two decades of Hollywood filmmaking, from superhero and biographical dramas to major studio franchises. His credits also included The Greatest Game Ever Played and 21.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline​. The previous Lifeline phone number (1-800-273-8255) will always remain available.