Charli XCX Bares All in New SKIMS Campaign: See Photos

Kim Kardashian has gained notoriety over the years for being a reality star. And a celebrity who has dated several famous athletes. But in recent years she has gained a reputation as one of the most successful celebrity entrepreneurs. Among the plethora of successful business endeavors, her SKIMS line has indeed been the most successful.

SKIMS has boasted numerous celebrity ambassadors including Usher and Los Angeles Sparks star Cameron Brink. The most recent star named to Kardashian’s celebrity ambassador list is American singer Charlie XCX.

Charli XCX Named SKIMS Brand Ambassador

After making things official, Charli XCX said becoming an ambassador for the brand was a no-brainer. She also acknowledged that the brand captivates the “essence of Brat.”

“SKIMS empowers people to feel confident in their own skin, which is the essence of Brat,” she said in a press release.

“I am excited to be working with a brand that understands that comfort and style don’t need to be compromised. Shooting with Petra for this campaign was a dream and I was so excited to get on set and wear these timeless, sexy pieces. Also, the puppies were beyond cute.”

Kardashian Expresses Excitement Over New Addition

Kim’s SKIMS line has already paid huge dividends in a short time. SKIMS has already been named the official underwear line of the NBA and WNBA. So it’s clear that she has an eye for talent. When expressing her excitement in bringing Charli XCX on board she described the artist’s talent as “one of a kind.”

“Having Charli xcx as the face of our new SKIMS campaign is so exciting,” Kardashian said.

“She is a one-of-a-kind talent who has truly cemented herself as a megastar within music and beyond. This is such an exciting time for the brand, and we are honored Charli and Petra chose to collaborate with us as SKIMS is always trying to highlight individuals at the forefront of culture.”